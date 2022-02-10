Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral birthday dress by Ted Baker

10 February 2022, 09:43

Holly Willoughby is wearing a 60s style dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby is wearing a 60s style dress on This Morning today. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's orange and red dress from on This Morning and how much does it cost?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're all wishing Holly Willoughby a huge Happy Birthday today as she celebrates turning 41-years-old on This Morning.

And the star is celebrating with another incredible look on the show, this time opting for a 60s inspired floral piece.

With Holly ignoring the miserable weather outside, the floaty mini dress has an orange, red and yellow flower print which is sure to get you noticed.

It also has a ruched detailing around the neck and gorgeous puff sleeves, as well as a retro belt around the waist, making it the perfect piece for a special occasion.

From designer Ted Baker, the floral dress currently costs £175 and comes in sizes 6-18.

While Holly has paired the look with staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi - priced at £535 - we think this piece would also look great with a pair of white trainers for a more casual look, or some tights and chunky boots.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ted Baker
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ted Baker. Picture: Ted Baker

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford step in.

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Tinder Swindler's bodyguard Peter is suing Netflix

Why the Tinder Swindler's bodyguard is suing Netflix over shock documentary

Netflix

This is Going to Hurt is airing on BBC One

This Is Going to Hurt fans praise series for showing ‘real’ side of working for the NHS

TV & Movies

Meg Johnson played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale

Who plays Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her marriage to Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney tearfully says Wayne's cheating is 'unacceptable' in new documentary

TV & Movies

All the Valentine's Day gift ideas you'll need!

Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her

Lifestyle

The Tinder Swindler's victims appeared on This Morning

Tinder Swindler victim defends asking for £600k donations to pay off debts

Netflix

This Harry Potter house is incredible

You can now stay in a Harry Potter-themed house and it’s magical

Lifestyle

People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans

All Covid isolation rules set to be scrapped this month, says PM

News

Karen's Diner is opening in the UK

‘Karen’s Diner’ with rude staff and terrible service is coming to the UK

Lifestyle

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

Daniel Mays starred in EastEnders

Who did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new bathroom

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dinosaur-themed bathroom for Rex
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated midi skirt from Reiss
Adele dedicated her Brit award to her husband

Adele breaks down in tears as she dedicates Brit Award to ex-husband