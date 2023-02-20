Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett

20 February 2023, 09:47

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett
Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's green floral dress from and how much does it cost?

It's Monday morning and Holly Willoughby is brightening up our day with another episode of This Morning.

Despite the chilly weather, with a Spring dress on the show today which would be the perfect BBQ outfit.

The piece is made from a silk-blend spot jacquard in morning mist green with a 1930's hand painted primula print reimagined from vintage archives.

It has a round neck, puff shoulders, short shirred sleeves, pleating at the bust, a floaty shape and a dipped midi-length hem.

From LK Bennett, the piece is currently priced at £459 so it doesn't come cheap.

Holly has paired it her staple nude Gianvito Rossi heels which are priced at £535.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas.

Holly Willoughby is wearing an LK Bennett dress
Holly Willoughby is wearing an LK Bennett dress. Picture: LK Bennett

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy has opened up about his split from Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school

Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

Lifestyle

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.

Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture