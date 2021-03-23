Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated midi skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Mango on This Morning today. Picture: Instagram/Mango

Where is Holly Willoughby's skirt from today and how much does it cost?

Holly Willoughby is giving us Spring vibes with her relaxed look on This Morning today.

And while we might be looking out of the window at grey skies, the 40-year-old has opted for a breezy midi skirt and lightweight jumper on the show.

Her striped midi is cut to a flared shape, falls to her shins and has a pleated detail.

From high street store Mango, the purple skirt is currently available for £49.99 in sizes XS-XL.

Holly has matched her skirt with a cashmere crew neck sweater from Pure Collection, and a pair of designer shoes from Emmy London.

The presenter shared her outfit on Instagram, while also acknowledging the national 'day of reflection'.

She said: "It’s a year to the day that Prime minister Boris Johnson first put us into national lockdown... feeling rather reflective about how far we’ve come and how far we’ve got to go...

"Sending love to you and your families and especially thinking of you if this Year has taken away someone you love ❤️...

"Today at midday we will be marking this milestone by joining the nation in a minutes silence to remember those we’ve lost..."

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

After her huge success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Read More: Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford now step in.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Mango. Picture: Mango

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared a dress from her latest collection ready for summer, along with the caption: "The sun is shining today... a little reminder that brighter days are coming and I’ve found the perfect dress from @marksandspencer for them. ✨👗🌞✨".

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"