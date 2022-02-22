Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and black midi skirt

22 February 2022, 09:50

Holly Willoughby is wearing LK Bennett on This Morning
Holly Willoughby is wearing LK Bennett on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's skirt and blouse from and how much does it cost?

As we celebrate this special Twosday, Holly Willoughby is wearing another stunning look on This Morning.

And while we might be looking out of the window at grey skies, the 41-year-old opting for another maxi skirt and blouse combo on the show today.

Opting for a cream polka dot shirt - from LK Bennett - the silk piece features a 1960s inspired spotted print in mint green and powder blue.

It also has a pussy bow at the neckline, signature pearl buttons, pleats at the shoulders and the cuffs, and a classic fit.

But the stunning piece doesn't come cheap currently costs a whopping £229 and comes in sizes 4-20.

Holly has paired the look with a maxi skirt from Cefinn - priced at £190 - which is made from super-soft pin corduroy and has an elasticated waist ruching for added comfort and discreet side pockets.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a silk blouse from LK Bennett
Holly Willoughby is wearing a silk blouse from LK Bennett. Picture: LK Bennett

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford step in.

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

During the first lockdown, she released her autumn 2020 collection, posing for pictures from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project 'Wylde Moon', which the presenter describes as a 'beautiful online space' where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

"It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in."

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

