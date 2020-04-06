Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £129 pink floral dress from Ghost

6 April 2020, 09:38

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost. Picture: Instagram/Ghost

Here's how to pick up Holly Willoughby's This Morning dress today.

As we start another week in lockdown, Holly Willoughby is cheering us all up with a stunning floral dress on This Morning.

The outfit features a frilly collar, cuffs and gathered hem as well as a keyhole cut out at the back.

From high street retailer Ghost, the piece costs £129 and comes in sizes XXS - XL, however there are only a few sizes left.

After sharing the photo, one person commented: "Lovely dress Holly we need good morning vibes xx."

"Absolutely stunning 💖💖," said another, while a third added: "Looking gorgeous as ever holly."

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's amazing reaction to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal, Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

Holly Willoughby's dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby's dress on This Morning today. Picture: Ghost

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas."The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sue Radford has given birth

Mum of Britain's biggest family Sue Radford, 45, gives birth to baby number 22
The former Corrie star wants to help new parents.

Ryan Thomas offers to buy new parents nappies, formula and baby grows during pandemic
Linda is recovering from a 10-day stint in hospital.

Linda Lusardi says it's 'good to be home' after coronavirus battle took her to 'death's door'
The telly chef opened up about not having a family.

James Martin admits turning his back on marriage and kids is 'biggest low of his career'
Pink has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pink tests positive for coronavirus and begs fans to 'stay home' as she donates $1million to cause

Trending on Heart

What year is Belgravia set in?

What year was Belgravia set in? And is it based on a true story?

TV & Movies

The nursery explained how families could recreate the fun task at home.

Nursery shares brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during coronavirus lockdown

Lifestyle

Gruffalo author and illustrator create new stories to help kids understand coronavirus.

Gruffalo creators share new cartoons to help kids understand coronavirus

Lifestyle

Gogglebox viewers have taken to Twitter to defend Joe Wicks.

Gogglebox stars slammed for accusing Joe Wicks of 'cashing in' on coronavirus crisis

TV & Movies

Nadiya Hussain says she cooks up banana skin as a burger filling to avoid food waste.

Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain makes 'banana peel burgers' and says they taste like pulled pork

Food & Health