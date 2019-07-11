Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's £22 denim skater dress

11 July 2019, 10:24

The denim skater dress is an absolute steal
The denim skater dress is an absolute steal. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Holly looks stunning on our screens today in a blue denim skater dress.

Holly Willoughby looks stunning every day on This Morning, and we're always looking forward to see what outfit she brings to the table.

Today the 38-year-old has opted for a short blue denim skater dress from Oasis, and it's an absolute bargain as it's currently in the sale.

You can grab the same piece for only £22 and it's available in sizes 6 to 14.

Denim Skater Dress, £22 from Oasis - buy here

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

The dress is available both online and in-stores
The dress is available both online and in-stores. Picture: Oasis

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.

'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

Read More: This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Ed Sheeran showed off a shock new look online

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Mrs Hinch has shared the first photo of baby Ronnie to Instagram

Mrs Hinch shares adorable first photo of baby Ronnie

Everything you need to know about Kim Sears and Andy Murray's relationship

Who is Andy Murray's wife Kim, is she pregnant and how many kids does she have with the tennis star?
Stacey Dooley has reportedly backed out of plans to get a pad with Kevin Clifton for fears their whirlwind romance is moving too quickly.

Stacey Dooley halts plans to move in with Kevin Clifton as 'INTENSE' relationship 'MOVES TOO FAST'
Rylan is taking over Dale Winton's iconic role

Rylan Clark-Neal confirms he's bringing back Supermarket Sweep

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios in Watford – the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.

Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford

TV & Movies

The mum has demanded an apology after the police visited her house (left: stock image)

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'

Lifestyle

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

TV & Movies

The cancer storyline will be the last for Katie, who joined the ITV soap six years ago as Sinead Tinker.

Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'

TV & Movies

Curtis Pritchard's dance in the heart rate challenge left viewers in stitches

Curtis Pritchard leaves Love Island fans in stitches after the heart rate challenge

TV & Movies

Some of these baby names have taken it too far

From Prince William to Cyanide: These are the baby names you're legally not allowed to use

Lifestyle