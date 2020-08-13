How much did Captain Tom Moore raise and how can I still donate?

Captain Tom Moore raised money for the NHS during lockdown. Picture: PA Images

How much money did Captain Tom Moore make? And can I still donate to his JustGiving page? Find out everything...

Captain Tom Moore became a lockdown hero when he pledged to raise money for the NHS by walking up and down his garden.

The war veteran turned 100 in April this year, and said he would raise £1,000 as a way of thanking NHS staff for their hard work.

Despite originally vowing to do 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden, Captain Tom ended up completely smashing his target.

So how much did Captain Tom Moore raise in total for the NHS and can you still donate to his JustGiving page?

Sir Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen. Picture: PA Images

How much money did Captain Tom Moore raise for the NHS?

Captain Tom Moore eventually ended up raising over a whopping £32 million for the NHS.

The exact figure was £32,795,065 after he received donations from across the country, including a mystery sum from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Can I still donate to Captain Tom’s JustGiving page?

Unfortunately, donations for Captain Tom’s challenge closed earlier this year.

However, if you missed out, you can still donate directly to NHS Charities Together, which is where the money went.

You can make a donation here.

Following his impressive challenge, Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted last month in the Queen's first official engagement in person since lockdown.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special nomination for the war veteran to be knighted.

After getting to meet the Queen, Sir Tom said it was "an absolutely outstanding day".

"I am absolutely overawed," he said,

"This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well - what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me."

The Queen also praised the veteran, telling him: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised."

