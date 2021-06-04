How old is Lorraine's daughter Rosie and what does she do?

Rosie Kelly Smith is Lorraine's only daughter. Picture: Instagram

Who is Lorraine Kelly's daughter and what is her age? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has been on our screens for more than 30 years.

And now she’s back on the brand new series of Gogglebox, this time joined by her daughter Rosie.

But who is Rosie and what does she do for a living?

How old is Lorraine's daughter Rosie?

Rosie is 26-years-old and is the daughter of Lorraine and her husband, cameraman Steve Smith.

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie work together. Picture: ITV

What does Rosie Kelly do for a living?

Rosie recently started a new podcast with her mum called ‘What if?’, where the mum and daughter duo interview the likes of Tim Peake, Cat Deeley and Craig David.

Previously, Rosie moved to Singapore when she was 22-years-old and while it started out as a six-month trip, she ended up staying for three and a half years.

When she returned home last April, she was forced to quarantine for two weeks before being reunited with her mum.

Lorraine has previously opened up about being separated from her daughter for so long.

She told MailOnline: "There’s nothing like being able to give your child a cuddle.

"Every mother will know what I’m saying – there’s just nothing like the smell of your child’s hair. Rosie always smells so good.

"I’m trying not to be too teary, because I don’t want to embarrass her, but being able to hold her after all that time was just fantastic."

Lorraine has also previously opened up about her bond with her daughter, telling Weekend Magazine: "We talk about everything under the sun. I'm her mum, though, I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already.

"I'd love to think she tells me everything but she doesn't."

Nowadays, Rosie also writes for Hello Magazine and spends a lot of time hanging out with her boyfriend James and their adorable dachshund dog Ruby.