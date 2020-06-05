On Air Now
Where do Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra live? See inside their incredible Dorset home...
With a hugely successful career as a football manager and TV personality, it’s not surprising Harry Redknapp is the proud owner of a £3.5million mansion in Sandbanks, Dorset.
The I’m a Celebrity 2018 winner shares the lavish residence with his wife Sandra and their two adorable pet pooches Barney and Lulu.
And having shared glimpses inside the stunning home on his ITV show Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer and his social media pages, we get to take a look inside…
The property has been designed to make the most of the stunning coastal views, with huge floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a terrace and balcony overlooking the sea.
As we head inside, the decor reflects the simple surroundings and allows light to flood into the huge rooms - with pale walls and fittings.
In the living room, Harry and Sandra have gone for a plush navy velvet sofa scattered with shiny pillows and a luxurious Hermes blanket.
There are wooden floors throughout, along with a giant rug and fireplace to keep his dogs warm, while chic ornaments and family photos fill the table tops.
The modern and stylish lounge also features a giant television mounted on the wall, while floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead directly out onto their terrace.
Through to the open-plan dining room, the giant table sits adjacent to the sofa next to the windows.
This is where the couple enjoy their family meals together and features a huge black glass table with plush grey curtains and light walls.
The kitchen follows the same themes with black table tops and contrasting light cupboards above. Adding a pop of colour, there seems to be a pink light shining in the hub of the house as well.
Harry and Sandra's home is just as striking from the outside and is seemingly spread over four floors which all have a number of balcony areas.
The front door is accessed via wooden steps leading down from the beachfront and has a large terrace area which has a table and chairs where they can enjoy BBQs in the sunny weather.
