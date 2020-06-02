Gogglebox hit by 208 Ofcom complaints as fans accuse stars of 'breaking social distancing rules'

Gogglebox has been hit by a barrage of complaints over social distancing rules.

Gogglebox has been faced with more than 200 official complaints after concerned viewers accused some families of flouting lockdown rules.

According to The Sun, Ofcom has received 208 complaints suggesting the Channel 4 show failed to adhere to social distancing, with many families seen recording in the same room.

One person wrote on Twitter: “People still flouting social distancing rules on Gogglebox, the longer that happens, the longer we will be in lockdown #Gogglebox.”

“Not much social distancing on Gogglebox sofas..,” said another, while a third added: “#Gogglebox I’m confused. Are we practicing social distancing and staying home or not?”

A spokesperson for Ofcom told the publication: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

This comes after Channel 4 was forced to defend themselves last month after some cast members - such as sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, friends Jenny and Lee and the Siddiquis - appeared in the same room together, despite not living under the same roof.

The presenter previously announced before each episode: "Just in case you're worried, they are all keeping to the guidelines of social distancing."

A show spokesperson also confirmed: "Most of the families live together but where they don't, they are complying with PHE social distancing guidelines.

"Gogglebox will only film with families where it's safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount."

Izzi was previously replaced by Ellie's boyfriend Nat, but she returned again two weeks later, sitting two metres away from her sister on a different sofa.

Some of the stars have also rushed to defend themselves, as Jenny Newby and Lee Riley revealed they had in fact moved into Lee’s caravan together so they could continue filming.

He told his followers in March: “Well what can we say it’s Friday and it’s still on #Gogglebox. Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER friends with no benefits I may add an hour of laughs stay safe stay well #StayHomeSavesLives”.

The Malone family - made up of Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr and Shaun - have also hit back at criticism, insisting they are adhering to distancing rules.

Julie wrote on Twitter: "Just going to put this out there so we are all up to date, I know the social distancing rules too, I love my Grandkids, I would never put them or anyone else’s health in danger."

She added: “My daughter and her children live with us, so she can go to work as a nurse.”

In order to continue filming during the coronavirus pandemic, each family's household was rigged with a camera, so the crew wouldn't have to enter the houses.

