Who is Jack Fincham? Love Island star's age, girlfriend and baby details revealed

Jack Fincham is on ITV's Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: Instagram

What happened with Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer and who is the mum to his baby? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

Jack Fincham is appearing on ITV's latest series Don't Rock The Boat this November alongside the likes of Lucy Fallon and Shuan Wallace.

Viewers will watch the Love Island star attempt to row the whole length of the UK, from Cornwall to Scotland in the quickest time possible.

But who is Jack Fincham and when did he become a dad? Here's what we know...

How old is Jack Fincham?

Jack Fincham is 29-years-old and viewers will recognise him from winning Love Island back in 2018.

Jack Fincham is on ITV's Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: Instagram

Before joining the show, he was a pen sales manager from Kent.

He coupled up with Dai Dyer right at the start of the show, and the pair sailed through to the final before winning.

Unfortunately, they split less than a year later and went their separate ways.

Read More: Who is Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and when did she split from Jack Fincham?

What happened with Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer?

Jack announced he and Dani had split on his social media page at the start of April 2019.

The couple previously split in December 2018, but they decided to give things another go.

Confirming they had called time on their romance once and for all, Jack shared a lengthy post on Instagram.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split in 2019. Picture: PA Images

The following day, Dani told the Huffington Post the pair ‘just didn’t work out’.

She said: "There’s going to be a lot of stuff going on about it, but it’ll be fine. I wish all the best for Jack, it just didn’t work out.

“It is tough, you know? A lot of people are going to be like 'oh, it’s a publicity stunt', but to be honest, I’d rather be with someone going through a book tour, it’d be nice to have that.”

But things took a sour turn when Jack deleted all traces of Dani from his Instagram account just weeks later.

Dani went on to get back with her ex Sammy a few weeks later and they are now expecting their first baby.

Who is Jack Fincham’s girlfriend?

Jack sparked engagement rumours earlier this year when he shared a photo with new love interest Connie O’Hara.

When dans thought they spotted an engagement ring in the snap, Jack confirmed that the photo had just flipped around and the speculation wasn’t true.

The pair have now reportedly split up after two months, so it seems as though Jack is single.

Read More: Love Island's Jack Fincham reveals he's become a dad months after Dani Dyer split

Who is the mum of Jack Fincham’s baby?

Jack Fincham revealed he became a father to daughter Blossom on January 24th.

Jack welcomed Blossom with Casey Ranger, and although they aren’t together anymore, Jack confirmed they are great friends and will be co-parenting Blossom.

Jack said: “This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

“I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.”

29-year-old Casey reportedly works as an NHS health compliance officer and, according to the Sun, she previously worked as a beauty adviser for Selfridges.

Now Read: Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace