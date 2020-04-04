James Martin admits turning his back on marriage and kids is 'biggest low of his career'

The telly chef confessed he had 'given up everything' for stardom and regrets not having a family.

James Martin has admitted that missing out on getting married and having children is the "biggest low" of his career.

The former Saturday Kitchen presenter, 47, explained he had "given up everything" to be a celebrated chef, restauranteur and TV star and now regrets not having a wife and kids to share his success with.

Speaking to women's magazine, Prima, the Yorkshireman said: "The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it. I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work."

Reflecting on his professional journey, James confessed he had sacrificed family life in order to get ahead with work, but revealed he would do it all over again if he had the chance.

"The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact. But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

Opening up about leaving Saturday Kitchen, which he presented for 10 years from 2006 to 2016, the talented chef explained his mental health dramatically improved after walking away from the BBC programme.

"Leaving the show has been beneficial to me and to everyone around me, because I’m healthier, both mentally and physically."

Since 2017, the Malton-born star has presented lifestyle show Saturday Morning with James Martin from his idyllic pad in the countryside after agreeing to join ITV.

He continued: "I might be busier than ever, but now I can have time with my dogs, time at home, where we record James Martin’s Saturday Morning, and I can decide what to do and when.

"That puts you in a much better place in your head, and in life. In many ways, it feels like I’ve got my life back."

Despite his regrets about family life, James admitted he wouldn't change the course of his life and believes people should stick to the path they desire without bowing to peer pressure.

"I live by the motto 'believe in what you believe in' and I don’t think I’d be where I am today if it wasn’t for that. It hasn’t always been easy.

"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked to do a wellness show or a health cookbook where I stand on the scales and six months later I’ve lost five stone. They all say, 'You’re the prime candidate.' Er, thanks!

"But the truth is, if I stopped eating butter and using cream and cut out all the good stuff, I’d be miserable – and I wouldn’t believe in what I was doing. It’s not who I am or who I’ve ever been."