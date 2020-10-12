What is Jamie Laing's net worth?
12 October 2020, 18:00
Jamie Laing rose to fame on E4 series Made In Chelsea, and is now a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Here's your need-to-know on him.
After an uncertain few months, Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens.
The BBC show will return with a stringent new set of safety measures in line with the coronavirus pandemic.
The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair professionals and celebs - will be scrapped, along with group dances and live musical performances from big name acts.
It has also been confirmed that there will be a reduced number of episodes, and limited crew working backstage.
One of the confirmed contestants his Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing - here's your need-to-know on him and his net worth.
What is Jamie Laing's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie is worth around £7.5million.
Jamie, 31, shot to fame through his work on Made In Chelsea, after he joined the cast in 2011.
He was revealed to be the heir to the McVities fortune, and also started his own sweet company - Candy Kittens - while on the show.
The company has been a success, and his sweets are currently stocked in a number of UK supermarkets.
He has also published cookbook Candy Kittens: Recipes for Sweet Treats.
Jamie has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Juice, Would I Lie to You? and Through The Keyhole.
In addition, Jamie is a co-host of successful podcast Private Parts, which he created with his MIC co-star Francis Boulle.
Is Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing?
Jamie was originally supposed to join the Strictly 2019 line-up, but was forced to drop out because of an injury.
However, he will compete in the 2020 series - which will no doubt add to his impressive fortune.
