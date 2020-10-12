What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

What is Jamie Laing's net worth? Picture: Instagram/Getty

Jamie Laing rose to fame on E4 series Made In Chelsea, and is now a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Here's your need-to-know on him.

After an uncertain few months, Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens.

The BBC show will return with a stringent new set of safety measures in line with the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair professionals and celebs - will be scrapped, along with group dances and live musical performances from big name acts.

It has also been confirmed that there will be a reduced number of episodes, and limited crew working backstage.

One of the confirmed contestants his Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing - here's your need-to-know on him and his net worth.

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie is worth around £7.5million.

Jamie, 31, shot to fame through his work on Made In Chelsea, after he joined the cast in 2011.

Jamie rose to fame on E4 show Made In Chelsea. Picture: E4

He was revealed to be the heir to the McVities fortune, and also started his own sweet company - Candy Kittens - while on the show.

The company has been a success, and his sweets are currently stocked in a number of UK supermarkets.

He has also published cookbook Candy Kittens: Recipes for Sweet Treats.

Jamie is the owner of confectionary company Candy Kittens. Picture: Getty

Jamie has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Juice, Would I Lie to You? and Through The Keyhole.

In addition, Jamie is a co-host of successful podcast Private Parts, which he created with his MIC co-star Francis Boulle.

Is Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing?

Jamie was originally supposed to join the Strictly 2019 line-up, but was forced to drop out because of an injury.

However, he will compete in the 2020 series - which will no doubt add to his impressive fortune.

