Jedward leave fans in tears with heartbreaking tribute to their mum

John and Edward Grimes, 28, have paid tribute to their mum after she tragically died of cancer last year.

Jedward fans have been left in tears after the singers paid tribute to their mum Susanna after she passed away last year.

The 28-year-old twins, who shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009, opened up about their grief during an appearance on the Irish Late Late Show.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Edward Grimes said: "Our mum, five years ago, found out she had leukaemia and kidney failure in the same day.

Jedward have paid tribute to their mum Susanna. Picture: Twitter

"It was all a bit too much. The thing about it was that mum kept living her life.

"We were there when she passed and were able to hold her hand. We listened to Fleetwood Mac."

John Grimes then added: "It's very disheartening to think she won't be at our weddings, won't meet our kids, but we always keep her spirit alive."

The twins also dedicated a performance of REM's Everybody Hurts to Susanna, which left their fans in tears.

Jedward spoke about their grief on The Late Late Show. Picture: RTE One

One took to Twitter to write: "Thank you for talking about important issues. Their performance was so emotional I’m still crying."

Another added: "I’m literally crying John and Edward were so wonderful in the interview and that live cover dedicated to momma Jedward got me so emotional I felt it omg have so much love and respect for our angels."

