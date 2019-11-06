Jennifer Lopez shares adorable rare pic of her twins Max and Emme, 11, for Halloween

Jennifer Lopez has shared a rare picture of her two children. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The actress rarely shares photos of her kids on social media

Jennifer Lopez has shared an adorable photo of her kids Max and Emme, 11, dressed up in their Halloween costumes.

In the shot, which was captioned: "My Halloween Coconuts", Emme appears to be dressed as a Care Bear, and Max as a skeleton.

The actress and singer, 50, shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she remains on good terms with.

Jennifer shared the adorable snap to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Jennifer is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who is dad to Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from a previously relationship, and she has previously spoken out about the successes of her blended family.

She told People: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice."

Jennifer got engaged to Alex earlier this year. Picture: Getty

And Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Alex asked Jennifer to marry him back in March, and - while not much has been given away about the upcoming nuptials - the pair have hinted that the ceremony could be a 'long flight' away.

