Jeremy Clarkson becomes a grandad as daughter Emily gives birth to first baby

6 February 2023, 10:30

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter has had a baby
Jeremy Clarkson's daughter has had a baby. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Author and podcaster Emily Clarkson has given birth to her first daughter with her husband Alex Andrew.

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather after his daughter Emily announced she’s given birth.

Emily and husband Alex Andrew announced the arrival of their little girl Arlo on Sunday 5th February.

She captioned the beautiful black and white shot: “Arlo Rose Andrew 🐣 1/2/23 ❤️.

“We’re all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit xxxxxxx.”

Emily’s friends and followers were quick to send their love, as Katie Piper commented: “Awwww wonderful ❤️ huge congratulations”.

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper wrote: "Congratulations."

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma said: “Welcome Arlo! Glad you’re all doing well, big congrats Em xx.”

Another follower wrote: “Congratulations Em ❤️ enjoy the newborn bubble and cuddles! I hope it went well.”

While a fourth added: “Huge congratulations Em! What a beautiful name. Sending all the love ❤️.”

Emily Clarkson and her parents
Emily Clarkson and her parents. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after Emily and Alex got married in May, sharing photographs of their beautiful day at the time.

Meanwhile, Emily is the eldest of three children that Jeremy shares with his ex-wife Frances Cain.

She is a best selling author and fronts the hugely popular podcast Should I Delete That with her good friend Alex Light.

Emily is also an activist and body positivity advocate who has repeatedly spoken out against her dad’s controversial comments.

After Jeremy recently published an article including graphic language against Meghan Markle, Emily said she ‘stands against everything’ he wrote.

Jeremy Clarkson caused controversy with his Meghan Markle comments
Jeremy Clarkson caused controversy with his Meghan Markle comments. Picture: Amazon Prime

Sharing a short statement on her Instagram Story after the comments were made, Emily wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral blouse from Oasis

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Carl Fogarty's daughter set to ‘turn heads in Love Island villa’

TV & Movies

happy Valley's finale episode aired this weekend

Happy Valley viewers shocked by horrific death in heartbreaking final episode

TV & Movies

Bobi has been named the world's oldest dog

Bobi the 30-year-old canine named world's oldest dog ever

Lifestyle

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

TV & Movies

Have you ever said this to your hairdresser?

'I'm a hairdresser and these are the client comments that make me wince'

Beauty

Parents called their baby Pheart and it's gone viral

‘I called my baby Pheart but people keep pronouncing it wrong’

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible new bathroom

Mark Wright shows off incredible his and hers bathroom in £3.5M Essex mansion

Netflix has shared details about their anti-password sharing

Netflix reveal new anti-password sharing plan

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has brought little Bambi home

Molly-Mae Hague reveals emotional moment she brings Bambi home for first time

Danny Dyer has revealed why he quit EastEnders

EastEnders star Danny Dyer says he quit soap because of viewing figures

TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy revealed she was homeschooling her daughter on the day of teacher strikes

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy mum-shamed for homeschooling daughter during teacher strikes

Dani Dyer has revealed she is having two girls

Dani Dyer reveals gender of identical twins in sweet photo

Stacey Solomon has revealed when she's due to give birth

Stacey Solomon reveals when she’ll give birth in sweet pregnancy update

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

TV & Movies