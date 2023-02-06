Jeremy Clarkson becomes a grandad as daughter Emily gives birth to first baby

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter has had a baby. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Author and podcaster Emily Clarkson has given birth to her first daughter with her husband Alex Andrew.

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather after his daughter Emily announced she’s given birth.

Emily and husband Alex Andrew announced the arrival of their little girl Arlo on Sunday 5th February.

She captioned the beautiful black and white shot: “Arlo Rose Andrew 🐣 1/2/23 ❤️.

“We’re all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit xxxxxxx.”

Emily’s friends and followers were quick to send their love, as Katie Piper commented: “Awwww wonderful ❤️ huge congratulations”.

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper wrote: "Congratulations."

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma said: “Welcome Arlo! Glad you’re all doing well, big congrats Em xx.”

Another follower wrote: “Congratulations Em ❤️ enjoy the newborn bubble and cuddles! I hope it went well.”

While a fourth added: “Huge congratulations Em! What a beautiful name. Sending all the love ❤️.”

Emily Clarkson and her parents. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after Emily and Alex got married in May, sharing photographs of their beautiful day at the time.

Meanwhile, Emily is the eldest of three children that Jeremy shares with his ex-wife Frances Cain.

She is a best selling author and fronts the hugely popular podcast Should I Delete That with her good friend Alex Light.

Emily is also an activist and body positivity advocate who has repeatedly spoken out against her dad’s controversial comments.

After Jeremy recently published an article including graphic language against Meghan Markle, Emily said she ‘stands against everything’ he wrote.

Jeremy Clarkson caused controversy with his Meghan Markle comments. Picture: Amazon Prime

Sharing a short statement on her Instagram Story after the comments were made, Emily wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Read more: