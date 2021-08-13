Jessie J shares devastating health update that's affecting her voice

Jessie J updated fans on her condition on Instagram. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Jessie J has told fans that she's suffering with Ménière's disease.

Jessie J has shared a devastating health update with fans, revealing that she's 'in pain every single day' and unable to sing due to her battle with Ménière's disease.

The singer, 33, confirmed that she had been diagnosed with the condition in December, and was admitted to hospital on Christmas Eve after going 'completely deaf' in one ear and struggling to walk.

Taking to Instagram, Jessie said she had been 'sobbing for hours' after noticing that the illness was starting to affect her voice.

She said: "Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with ease, and I couldn't.

"The issue I'm having isn't my voice but is affecting my voice. And well...I sobbed. For hours"

"I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn't. Like fell the floor TV show type s**t. 6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat.

"Some days are so much better than others. Worst part is that it's not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It's something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue.

"95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what's going on [sic].'

Jessie J has announced she's suffering from Ménière's disease. Picture: Alamy

Jessie continued: "I guess I'm sharing this because people are always saying to me "how do you stay so positive all the time" and truth is I don't. I definitely don't unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don't take pride in always pretending I'm ok. It's not healthy.

"That old line 'it's ok not to be ok'. I wrote it because it's true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth. To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this. Love you all.'

According to the NHS website, Ménière's disease is a condition of the inner ear that causes sudden attacks of: