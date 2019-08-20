Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress

Joe Sugg is launching his acting career. Picture: Getty

YouTuber and Strictly star Joe Sugg is launching his stage career

Joe Sugg has landed a part in West End musical Waitress, it was revealed today.

The YouTuber, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, will join the cast of the hit musical in September.

He will take over the role of Ogie, currently played by Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, on September 9.





Joe Sugg has joined the cast of Waitress. Picture: Getty

Joe told The Sun: “I got to see the show a couple of months back and it’s absolutely fantastic.

“I’m excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me. I hope I do everyone proud.”

Joe Sugg competed on last year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

The musical was written by Sara Bareilles and tells the story of a waitress who is stuck in a toxic relationship. It was originally on Broadway, but launched in the West End earlier this year. It is set to run until January 2020.

Fellow Strictly star Ashley Roberts also stars.

Joe came second in Strictly 2018, and Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned winners of the series.

