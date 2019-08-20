Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress

20 August 2019, 12:29

Joe Sugg is launching his acting career
Joe Sugg is launching his acting career. Picture: Getty

YouTuber and Strictly star Joe Sugg is launching his stage career

Joe Sugg has landed a part in West End musical Waitress, it was revealed today.

The YouTuber, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, will join the cast of the hit musical in September.

Read more: Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up

He will take over the role of Ogie, currently played by Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, on September 9.


Joe Sugg has joined the cast of Waitress
Joe Sugg has joined the cast of Waitress. Picture: Getty

Joe told The Sun: “I got to see the show a couple of months back and it’s absolutely fantastic.

Read more: Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants revealed - meet the 13 new hopefuls

“I’m excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me. I hope I do everyone proud.”

Joe Sugg competed on last year's Strictly Come Dancing
Joe Sugg competed on last year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

The musical was written by Sara Bareilles and tells the story of a waitress who is stuck in a toxic relationship. It was originally on Broadway, but launched in the West End earlier this year. It is set to run until January 2020.

Fellow Strictly star Ashley Roberts also stars.

Joe came second in Strictly 2018, and Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned winners of the series.

NOW READ:

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton spark romance speculation as they reunite

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb

Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up
Tom Felton and Emma Watson have sparked romance rumours

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton spark romance speculation as they reunite
Gemma reportedly got into a fight on a plane

Gemma Collins rows with fellow passenger on flight to Athens over seating
Ben Unwin has tragically passed away

Ben Unwin dead: Home and Away star who played Jesse McGregor passes away aged 41

TV & Movies

Seann Walsh poked fun at Neil and Katya's split at his comedy show

Seann Walsh makes cruel jibes at Katya and Neil Jones' break-up at stand-up gig

Trending on Heart

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight

Lifestyle

Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral

Lifestyle

Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home

Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle influx of huge spiders... without hurting them

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies