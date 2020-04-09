Joe Swash breaks silence on hand-holding hotel pictures with Dancing on Ice partner Alex Murphy

The Dancing on Ice winner has spoken about what happened. Picture: Instagram

Joe won Dancing on Ice 2020 with skating partner Alex, but many were concerned after pictures emerged of the pair leaving a hotel hand in hand the day after the wrap party.

Joe Swash skated his way to victory on Dancing on Ice 2020 and won the show with professional skater Alex Murphy.

After the pair triumphed, everyone from the show headed for a huge night out and Joe, 38, attended with long-term girlfriend Stacey Solomon, 30, however, she left early.

The next day, Joe was then spotted leaving a hotel hand in hand with skating partner Alex, 30, and this undoubtedly raised eyebrows.

Now, Joe has finally broken his silence about the snaps, insisting they are "totally innocent".

Speaking to The Mirror, he revealed: "The whole cast stay in the same hotel after the after party, and in the morning we had to get up for This Morning.

"We were going from reception to the car, people are always going to try to insinuate things, but it was totally innocent."

Speaking about Alex, who is in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Klein, Joe added: "I love her, she's amazing, I couldn't have won it without her, and she's like a sister to me."

He added: "She's a massive Stacey Solomon fan! She doesn't stop asking about Stacey!"

At the start of March, Alex was pictured holding on to Joe’s hand looking sprightly as they left the hotel following the wrap party the night before.

At the party, Joe’s beau Stacey supported her beau in the audience on the live show and went to the party for a short while afterwards.

Taking to Instagram later that evening, she told her followers she left the party early to let Joe “have some fun”.

Joe and Stacey share son Rex, who will be turning one next month, and live together with Joe's son from a previous relationship, Harry, 12, and Stacey's sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven.