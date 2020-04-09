Joe Swash breaks silence on hand-holding hotel pictures with Dancing on Ice partner Alex Murphy

9 April 2020, 11:12 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 11:20

The Dancing on Ice winner has spoken about what happened
The Dancing on Ice winner has spoken about what happened. Picture: Instagram

Joe won Dancing on Ice 2020 with skating partner Alex, but many were concerned after pictures emerged of the pair leaving a hotel hand in hand the day after the wrap party.

Joe Swash skated his way to victory on Dancing on Ice 2020 and won the show with professional skater Alex Murphy.

After the pair triumphed, everyone from the show headed for a huge night out and Joe, 38, attended with long-term girlfriend Stacey Solomon, 30, however, she left early.

READ MORE: Dancing on Ice caught looking shocked as Joe Swash wins by 1 per cent

The next day, Joe was then spotted leaving a hotel hand in hand with skating partner Alex, 30, and this undoubtedly raised eyebrows.

Now, Joe has finally broken his silence about the snaps, insisting they are "totally innocent".

Speaking to The Mirror, he revealed: "The whole cast stay in the same hotel after the after party, and in the morning we had to get up for This Morning.

"We were going from reception to the car, people are always going to try to insinuate things, but it was totally innocent."

Speaking about Alex, who is in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Klein, Joe added: "I love her, she's amazing, I couldn't have won it without her, and she's like a sister to me."

He added: "She's a massive Stacey Solomon fan! She doesn't stop asking about Stacey!"

At the start of March, Alex was pictured holding on to Joe’s hand looking sprightly as they left the hotel following the wrap party the night before.

At the party, Joe’s beau Stacey supported her beau in the audience on the live show and went to the party for a short while afterwards.

Taking to Instagram later that evening, she told her followers she left the party early to let Joe “have some fun”.

Joe and Stacey share son Rex, who will be turning one next month, and live together with Joe's son from a previous relationship, Harry, 12, and Stacey's sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes started dating in January 2019, but have now broken up

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split: Inside their relationship as they break up
Jesy Nelson has reportedly split with her boyfriend Chris Hughes

When did Jesy Nelson and ex boyfriend Chris Hughes start dating and why did they split up?
David Walliams' love life revealed

David Walliams' girlfriend: Britain's Got Talent judge's love life past and present
Jesy Nelson and her boyfriend Chris Hughes

Jesy Nelson: Boyfriend, net worth and tattoos

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have broken up

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split after 16 month relationship

Trending on Heart

Duncan shared the hilarious video on Twitter

Father's prank hailed 'genius' as he freezes sons' toys for a bit of peace and quiet

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had a disaster playing Spin To Win today

Phillip and Holly in This Morning blunder as Spin To Win goes wrong and they ‘call the same woman twice’

This Morning

An expert has explained the importance of cleaning your shopping when you get home

Expert reveals how to unpack your shopping to stop coronavirus contamination

News

Eccles the dog has sadly passed away

Coronation Street dog Eccles dies after 14 years in devastating storyline

TV & Movies

Ryan Thomas' daughter Scarlett met her baby brother for the first time

Ryan Thomas shares photo of daughter Scarlett meeting newbown son Roman for the first time