Joe Swash beams as he poses with stepsons at Thorpe Park

7 October 2021, 11:36 | Updated: 7 October 2021, 14:17

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Joe Swash treated his two stepsons to a trip to Thorpe Park Fright night last night.

Joe Swash looked over the moon as he posed for photos with his two stepsons at Thorpe Park on Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old, who became a dad for the third time earlier this week, was all smiles as he posed with partner Stacey Solomon's kids Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

It was announced earlier this week that Stacey had welcomed her and Joe's second child, a daughter, at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Joe took Zachary and Leighton to Thorpe Park
Joe took Zachary and Leighton to Thorpe Park. Picture: Shutterstock
Joe Swash was all smiles on the red carpet
Joe Swash was all smiles on the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Joe is already dad to Rex, two, with Stacey, as well as 13-year-old Harry with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Announcing the arrival of their newest addition to the family, Stacey wrote on Instagram: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

Joe and Stacey welcomed their baby a few days ago
Joe and Stacey welcomed their baby a few days ago. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Commenting on the post, Joe wrote: "My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll ever know."

He also joked: "October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx".

We don't yet know what Stacey and Joe have named the baby, but fans think Stacey's dad may have given away the name on Instagram.

Alongside a photo with his granddaughter, he wrote: "Proud Daddy Moment well Done to my beautiful Daughter you done amazing. (joe was good too).

"How gorgeous to see number 9 on your Birthday being there was very special welcome to the world picklelet I'm sure you will be so loved and protected."

Fans think Stacey's dad may have hinted that they baby's name is Lily
Fans think Stacey's dad may have hinted that they baby's name is Lily. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

He also 'liked' a comment that read: "Beautiful baby congratulations. Would be fun if she was called Lily...Pickle-Lily..lol.", and many people have taken that as a hint the baby is called Lily.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland

How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?

TV & Movies

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

TV & Movies

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?

Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know

TV & Movies

Cara Donovan is suing her wedding venue

Bride suing wedding venue for £150,000 after slipping on dance floor

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list

Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

Travel

The mum decided to change her baby's name at six months (stock images)

'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her shirt and trousers from Sandro Paris
Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders

Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

TV & Movies

There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a tribute to the star

Stacey Solomon fans convinced her dad has accidentally ‘given away’ baby’s name
Margaret Qualley stars in Netflix series Maid

Who is Margaret Qualley? Get to know the actress who plays Alex in Maid
A woman has refused to babysit 40 children at her brother's wedding

Woman accused of 'ruining' her brother's wedding after refusing to babysit 40 kids

Lifestyle

Maid was filmed in Canada

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

TV & Movies