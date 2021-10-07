Joe Swash beams as he poses with stepsons at Thorpe Park

Joe Swash treated his two stepsons to a trip to Thorpe Park Fright night last night.

Joe Swash looked over the moon as he posed for photos with his two stepsons at Thorpe Park on Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old, who became a dad for the third time earlier this week, was all smiles as he posed with partner Stacey Solomon's kids Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

It was announced earlier this week that Stacey had welcomed her and Joe's second child, a daughter, at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Joe is already dad to Rex, two, with Stacey, as well as 13-year-old Harry with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Announcing the arrival of their newest addition to the family, Stacey wrote on Instagram: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

Commenting on the post, Joe wrote: "My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll ever know."

He also joked: "October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx".

We don't yet know what Stacey and Joe have named the baby, but fans think Stacey's dad may have given away the name on Instagram.

Alongside a photo with his granddaughter, he wrote: "Proud Daddy Moment well Done to my beautiful Daughter you done amazing. (joe was good too).

"How gorgeous to see number 9 on your Birthday being there was very special welcome to the world picklelet I'm sure you will be so loved and protected."

He also 'liked' a comment that read: "Beautiful baby congratulations. Would be fun if she was called Lily...Pickle-Lily..lol.", and many people have taken that as a hint the baby is called Lily.