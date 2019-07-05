John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Racing broadcaster and Celebrity Big Brother star John McCririck has died.

John McCririck’s family has confirmed the tragic news the legendary broadcaster has passed away.

John passed away July 5 following health issues.

In an interview on This Morning in 2018 he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I’m not well, I’m never going to fully recover.”

The star also said last year he would not live to see another summer.

A close friend of John's, Roger Easterby, said of the star: "John was often referred to as being like Marmite, but I believe people genuinely liked him.

"He was kind, generous and knew his subject inside out."

In 2012, John was axed from his job by Channel 4, and later stated the blow affected his health.

In October last year, he predicted he had only a matter of months to live.

He said: "What purpose is there in going on if you're not working?"

"Racing was my life but now when I go I think: 'What am I doing here?' I feel like a dinosaur. You're a lost soul wandering around an environment you're no longer part of."

He continued: "Life is empty. I don't expect to be alive this time next year. It's a question of slipping away. "

John revealed that he had prepared his wife – Jenny – for his death, saying: "When I'm gone she knows exactly what to do and she'll be fine."