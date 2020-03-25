Peter Andre's son Junior, 14, reveals he is showing signs of coronavirus

Peter Andre's oldest son took to Instagram to tell his followers that he is showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Junior Andre has announced on social media that he is 'showing signs' of coronavirus.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Peter Andre and Katie Price's son, 14, said: “These aren’t easy times as we know.

Junior Andre updated his followers on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

“I am videoing this to tell you I am showing symptoms of the coronavirus. It is not me saying I have it , I am showing symptoms.

“Everyone please stay safe these aren’t easy times like I said.”

His revelation comes just hours after Pete said that he and his wife Emily MacDonagh are sleeping in separate rooms, as she is an NHS doctor and would likely be exposed to the virus.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Pete said: "Here's the thing, she obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality.

"But obviously because she's now exposed to the virus quite a lot, at the moment, in the last few days, it means right now we are having to be in separate rooms.

"I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it."

Pete is dad to Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theo, three with Emily.

