Eastenders star Jessie Wallace left 'speechless' by fan's dodgy Kat Slater tattoo

The tattoo shocked Eastenders star Jessie Wallace. Picture: BBC

An Eastenders fan got a huge tattoo of Kat Slater and sent a photo of it to Jessie Wallace on Twitter

If you thought dodgy tattoos peaked at the Harry Styles face tattoo, then take a look at the following man, who got an actual picture of Kat Slater from Eastenders complete with the words 'total sl*g' inked on his leg.

Read more: This man got a massive Jeremy Kyle tattoo on his bum... and it's weirdly artistic

The tattoo, set against the backdrop of the man's hairy knee, is now circulating on Twitter - and has even caught the attention of Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace herself.

@JessieWallaceUK please appreciate this tattoo of Kat I just saw on Instagram please and thank you 🐆 #eastenders @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/Uwun1pUrWN — Amy Clare (@AmyClare_) April 7, 2019

A woman tweeted her a photo of the tattoo alongside the post: "Please appreciate this tattoo of Kat I just saw on Instagram please and thank you."

Read more: The most SHOCKING celebrity face tattoos: Kelsy Karter's Harry Styles inking and more

Jessie Wallace joined Eastenders in 2000. Picture: BBC

And Jessie, 47, replied: "Mmmmm. I don't know what to say. I'm speechless."

The tattoo is complete with Kat's blue eyeshadow, leopard-print coat and hoop earrings - and the 'total sl*g' is in reference to when Kat famously told Alfie Moon: "I didn't just become a bit of a sl*g. I became a total sl*g."

Mmmmm. I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless 😳 https://t.co/oEmhRGm417 — Jessie Wallace (@JessieWallaceUK) April 8, 2019

The picture of the inking was originally posted by artist Lucy Blue, who claimed that is belongs to a man named Stephen. It is said to have been done in Islington.

Read more: Ariana Grande red-faced as fans point out Japanese 'seven rings' tattoo actually says 'small BBQ grill'

Jessie first joined Eastenders as Kat in 2000, and became one of the show's most iconic characters before her departure in 2005. She then frequently returned to the soap, and rejoined again last December.