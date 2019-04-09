Eastenders star Jessie Wallace left 'speechless' by fan's dodgy Kat Slater tattoo

9 April 2019, 12:07 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 12:43

The tattoo shocked Eastenders star Jessie Wallace
The tattoo shocked Eastenders star Jessie Wallace. Picture: BBC

An Eastenders fan got a huge tattoo of Kat Slater and sent a photo of it to Jessie Wallace on Twitter

If you thought dodgy tattoos peaked at the Harry Styles face tattoo, then take a look at the following man, who got an actual picture of Kat Slater from Eastenders complete with the words 'total sl*g' inked on his leg.

Read more: This man got a massive Jeremy Kyle tattoo on his bum... and it's weirdly artistic

The tattoo, set against the backdrop of the man's hairy knee, is now circulating on Twitter - and has even caught the attention of Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace herself.

A woman tweeted her a photo of the tattoo alongside the post: "Please appreciate this tattoo of Kat I just saw on Instagram please and thank you."

Read more: The most SHOCKING celebrity face tattoos: Kelsy Karter's Harry Styles inking and more

Jessie Wallace joined Eastenders in 2000
Jessie Wallace joined Eastenders in 2000. Picture: BBC

And Jessie, 47, replied: "Mmmmm. I don't know what to say. I'm speechless."

The tattoo is complete with Kat's blue eyeshadow, leopard-print coat and hoop earrings - and the 'total sl*g' is in reference to when Kat famously told Alfie Moon: "I didn't just become a bit of a sl*g. I became a total sl*g."

The picture of the inking was originally posted by artist Lucy Blue, who claimed that is belongs to a man named Stephen. It is said to have been done in Islington.

Read more: Ariana Grande red-faced as fans point out Japanese 'seven rings' tattoo actually says 'small BBQ grill'

Jessie first joined Eastenders as Kat in 2000, and became one of the show's most iconic characters before her departure in 2005. She then frequently returned to the soap, and rejoined again last December.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out

Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him
Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011

What happened to Emilia Clarke? Game Of Thrones star’s double brain aneurysm explained
Scarlett Moffatt weight loss Instagram selfie

Scarlett Moffatt shows off three stone weight loss with sultry snap on Instagram
The exes are at war once again

Katie Price throws outrageous insult at Peter Andre in shock rant at children's fashion show
Kelly and Sian got London home on Monday evening on Heart

Get Kelly Brook and Sian Welby's on-air looks: Buy Sian's leopard print shirt and Kelly's yellow top

Trending on Heart

The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price

Tesco are selling Parma Violet gin for only £6

Food & Health

The Haunting of Sharon Tate was released on 5 April

What is The Haunting of Sharon Tate about and why is the new Hilary Duff movie so controversial?

TV & Movies

Emma gave birth to her daughter's baby Evie

Grandmother, 55, who was a surrogate for her daughter says she would give birth to a grandchild again

Lifestyle

Jean Jones won £22,500 at bingo but now could be forced to live on the streets

Nanna, 63, 'forced to live on egg and chips' after £22k bingo win sees benefits axed

Lifestyle

The new Blue Blood collection has proved very popular

Jeffree Star Blue Blood 2019 collection: Where to buy in the UK and when will it be restocked?

Beauty

Divorce laws are getting an overhaul

Divorce laws set for big changes as amicable splits are processed faster

Lifestyle