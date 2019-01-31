Ariana Grande red-faced as fans point out Japanese 'seven rings' tattoo actually says 'small BBQ grill'

Ariana has now taken to her Instagram stories to show off the corrected tattoo - which has now been amended

It's been a truly terrible week for celebrity tattoos. First, we had American singer Kelsy Karter getting Harry Styles' actual face on her cheek, and now Ariana Grande has suffered an extremely unfortunate spelling of a Japanese inking on her hand.

The singer, 25, was trying to get '7 Rings' tattooed on her in homage to her latest single, but ended up actually getting 'shichirin', which is a lightweight small charcoal grill.

The original tattoo, made up of two kanji characters, was supposed to be “七”, which means “seven”, and “輪”, which means “hoop”, “circle” or "rings".

However, when put together, they actually translate to mini charcoal grill.

After she posted a photo of her new tat to Twitter yesterday, Japanese-speaking fans were quick to point out the error.

One person wrote: “I’M SCREAMING did Ariana Grande really tattoo the Japanese kanji of bbq grill on her hand SIS."

Another added: “Ariana Grande’s new tattoo ‘七輪”’ means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings."

Ariana admitted that an error had been made in a now-deleted tweet, and claimed that another character had been omitted because she found the inking painful.

She wrote: “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough, I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

Ariana has now rectified the tat, adding that she misses the charcoal grill sign.

Ariana Grande has now rectified the misspelt tattoo. Picture: Instagram / Ariana Grande

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend," the singer wrote.

"RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u."

