Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock's relationship to footballer Andre Gray revealed

Leigh Anne Pinnock and her boyfriend Andre Gray have been together since 2016. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix singer's footballer boyfriend Andre Gray is starring in the Shout Out To My Ex band's new music video.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, has teased scenes from the band's new music video featuring her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray, 27.

But who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's boyfriend Andre Gray?

Andre Gray is a 27-year-old footballer who plays for English Premier League club Watford.

Read more: Little Mix's Perri Edwards surprises her mum with her dream car for Christmas

He is originally from Wolverhampton and joined the Premier League side in August 2017 on a five year deal for a club record fee.

He has also played internationally for the U23 England team.

When did the pair meet?

Leigh-Anne met Andre while holidaying in the glam Spanish party resort of Marbella.

They hit things off on a night out and according to pals didn't take long before they made things official.

The announced their romance at the end of December 2016 after Leigh-Anne was spotted sitting on Andre's lap at a party.

Are Leigh-Anne and Andre engaged?

The couple haven't officially confirmed anything but a recent post by the Little Mix singer has fans convinced that Andre popped the question.

When the footballer turned 27 last June Leigh-Anne posted a series of gushing messages on Instagram which got rumours swirling.

She said: "You are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend most of my life with you!"

Fans convinced themselves that the "next chapter" reference means the pair could tie the knot soon.