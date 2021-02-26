Kate Ferdinand hits back at 'offensive' suggestions she loves Cree more than her stepkids

Kate Ferdinand responded to the claims on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

By Polly Foreman

Kate welcomed baby Cree with her husband Rio Ferdinand in December last year.

Kate Ferdinand has hit back at claims she might love her newborn son Cree more than her step-children, blasting the notion as 'offensive'.

She and her husband Rio welcomed their son Cree into the world in December, and she frequently updates her Instagram followers about the newborn.

During a recent Q&A, she responded to a query about whether she loves him more than her stepkids Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

She revealed that she is asked that question 'a lot', and addressed the issue to her followers.

After a fan asked: "Do you love your own child a lot more than step-children? I fear this will happen to me.", Kate replied: "People ask me this a lot, and I can only speak for myself as everyone is different…

"I love all four children equally and I will never see any difference between my biological and non biological children."

She added: "Lorenz, Tate, and Tia taught me what it feels like to love a child way before I had Cree.

Kate addressed the issue on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

"We worked so hard as a family to get to where we are now, and I take huge offence if anyone even suggests I would love Cree more than them.

"We have been through A LOT as a family, and that I believe has cemented my love for them so deep that the fact we are not blood is not important."

Lorenz, Tate and Tia's mum Rebecca Ellison tragically died in 2015 after a battle with breast cancer.

Rio and Kate started dating in late 2016, getting married in Turkey in 2019.

