Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after choking on her food

5 October 2021, 12:13

Katie Piper updated fans from hospital
Katie Piper updated fans from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Katie Piper told her Instagram followers that she was taken to hospital for an emergency operation.

Katie Piper has revealed she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after choking on her food.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old model and activist shared a photo taken from her hospital bed, writing: SO, on Sunday I choked on some food which led to spasms in my oesophagus, which meant it closed up, meaning I couldn’t swallow even my own saliva and ended up in A&E for an emergency procedure on my oesophagus (not the way to start a week).

Katie Piper was taken to hospital after choking on food
Katie Piper was taken to hospital after choking on food. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

"I’ve got a long history of treatment with my oesophagus, I’ve got three strictures of tight scar tissue from what happened previously and this is something I’ve been aware of but hasn’t happened in years.

"The procedure went very well and I just ate ice cream which felt heavenly!"

Katie added: "Huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses that did she an incredible job and were so attentive 💛 now for a restful day."

Katie Piper also shared a video from her hospital bed
Katie Piper also shared a video from her hospital bed. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

She also shared a video from her hospital bed, saying: "It feels so good to be able to drink liquids, oh my god. The NHS are just amazing - amazing nurses and doctors, everybody."

Katie has undergone over 400 operations since she was the victim of an acid attack organised by a former boyfriend in 2008.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Adele confirms new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus

Adele confirms release of new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus
The Married at First Sight Australia experts

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 experts: Meet John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla

TV & Movies

A 'loophole' allows people to park on your driveway

The legal loophole that means strangers can park on your private driveway

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Beth Moore and Russell Duance were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Beth Moore and Russell Duance?

TV & Movies

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Will there be a Squid Game season 2 on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Squid Game creators have edited their phone number scene

Squid Game forced to edit phone number scene after man inundated with calls

TV & Movies

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

Would you ask a parent to take their child out of a restaurant?

'I asked a mum with a screaming child to leave a restaurant because they were ruining my meal'

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

TV & Movies

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are still together now

Married at First Sight Australia's Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are now engaged and expecting twins

TV & Movies

Could Jake Wood be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle?

Shane Richie drops huge hint Jake Wood is going on I'm A Celeb

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from Ghost
Ryan Hawley starred in Silent Witness

Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley unrecognisable in first TV role since leaving soap

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

TV & Movies