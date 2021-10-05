Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after choking on her food

Katie Piper updated fans from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

By Heart reporter

Katie Piper has revealed she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after choking on her food.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old model and activist shared a photo taken from her hospital bed, writing: SO, on Sunday I choked on some food which led to spasms in my oesophagus, which meant it closed up, meaning I couldn’t swallow even my own saliva and ended up in A&E for an emergency procedure on my oesophagus (not the way to start a week).

Katie Piper was taken to hospital after choking on food. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

"I’ve got a long history of treatment with my oesophagus, I’ve got three strictures of tight scar tissue from what happened previously and this is something I’ve been aware of but hasn’t happened in years.

"The procedure went very well and I just ate ice cream which felt heavenly!"

Katie added: "Huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses that did she an incredible job and were so attentive 💛 now for a restful day."

Katie Piper also shared a video from her hospital bed. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

She also shared a video from her hospital bed, saying: "It feels so good to be able to drink liquids, oh my god. The NHS are just amazing - amazing nurses and doctors, everybody."

Katie has undergone over 400 operations since she was the victim of an acid attack organised by a former boyfriend in 2008.