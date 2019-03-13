Katie Price responds to PREGNANCY rumours

Katie Price has responded to rumours that she's expecting her 6th baby. Picture: Getty

Is Katie Price pregnant? The former glamour model has responded to rumours she's expecting

Katie Price has responded to rumours that she's expecting her sixth baby, after many claimed she looked curvier in photos taken during a trip to Thailand.

The former glamour model, 40, and Kris, 30, are currently on holiday together - and many thought the couple could be expecting their first baby.

One person commented: "Is it just me thinking she is pregnant again first photo her stomach looks rounder than normal?"

And another added: "I think she looks pregnant!!"

However, a rep for Katie told The Sun Online: "No, she is not pregnant."

Katie is mum to Harvey, 16, with footballer Dwight York, and Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with ex Kieran Hayler.

She recently made the rare move of publicly slamming her ex Peter Andre, claiming that he wasn't allowing Junior and Princess to be on her reality show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "Husband number one, I'm doing my reality show at the moment.

"I'm actually really cheesed off with Pete at the moment because when people are watching my show they're going to think where's Junior and Princess?

"He won't allow me to film with them, he won't allow me to do photo shoots with them, he's being such a hypocrite."

She added: "Unfortunately these days you need both parents permission, so I just want to put it out there that he's really selfish and the kids miss out on it. I don't know why he's doing it."

Peter was subsequently quizzed about her allegations on a separate appearance on the show, but declined to comment.