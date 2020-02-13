Katie Price 'reported to the RSPCA' after her 'third pet in three years dies'

Katie Price's dog has sadly been hit by a car. Picture: Instagram

Katie Price's dog was killed after being run over by a car on the A24 near her home.

Katie Price has been reported to the RSPCA after her third pet in three years died, it has been claimed.

The former glamour model, 41, claimed that she was 'p***** off' after her Alsatian Sparkle was hit by a car on the A24.

The Sun reports that neighbours have become increasingly concerned about the welfare of her animals after spotting that they had apparently escaped the grounds of her mansion on multiple occasions.

Sparkle is the sister of Katie's other dog Bear, and both are said to have escaped the house many times.

Katie Price with her dog Sparkle, who was tragically killed by a car near her home. Picture: Instagram

Katie's dog Queenie was also hit by a car the previous year, and one of her horses was killed in similar circumstances in 2017.

A source has now claimed that fans have reported Katie to the RSPCA, saying: "Upset fans can't believe this has happened again and have reported her to the RSPCA.

"They have demanded they investigate what's gone on."

It comes after Katie told her followers about the tragic death, saying: "I'm really p***ed off this morning. I've just woken to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.

"I've just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs.

"I don't know how they've escaped but, yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

"I was away last night with my PA. I left my neighbours to feed the dogs, cos that's what they do when I'm not there. I lock them away and something's obviously happened in the night."

