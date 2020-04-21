Peter Andre's daughter Princess stuns fans with incredible singing voice

By Polly Foreman

Peter Andre shared footage of Princess singing Bruno Mars song When I was Your Man.

Katie Price's daughter Princess has shocked fans with her incredible singing voice in a new video.

The 12-year-old sang a cover of Bruno Mars' When I Was Your Man in the clip, which her dad Peter Andre proudly posted to Instagram.

Princess showed off her impressive vocals on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

The Mysterious Girl singer, 47, revealed that he had planned to sing the lead vocals himself, but had let Princess take over after being wowed by her voice.

He captioned the clip: "Nice tone bist. Ok this surprised me. Was just getting ready to do the lead vocal on all my harmonies and in walks a Princess."

Peter's fans were seriously impressed by her singing ability, with one commenting: "Lovely voice bless.peter u was try not to laugh."

Fans were stunned by Princess' incredible voice. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "Aww you looked so proud and so you should."

And a third wrote: "Wowww Princess that is amazing".

Princess and her brother Junior, 14, are staying with their dad, his wife Emily and their half siblings Amelia, six, and Theo, three, during lockdown.

