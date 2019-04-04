Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her satin midi skirt

Kelly's teamed a satin midi skirt with a black roll neck jumper. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit couldn't be more on trend this season.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a satin midi skirt with a black polo neck jumper.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Where to shop Kelly's look as she gets you home on London's Heart. Picture: Heart

Satin Finish Skirt - Zara - £29.99

Kelly's satin midi skirt is from Zara. Picture: Zara

Unless you've been living under a rock in a secluded desert for the past year, you'll be aware that satin midi skirts are everywhere and have proved themselves as an an absolute must-have wardrobe staple. And we LOVE Kelly's yellow version.

Click here to shop.

Black Ribbed Button Cuff Roll Neck Jumper - New Look - £9.00

Black Ribbed Button Cuff Roll Neck Jumper. Picture: New Look

Kelly's black jumper is from New Look. Click here to shop.

