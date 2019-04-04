Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her satin midi skirt
4 April 2019, 17:36
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit couldn't be more on trend this season.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a satin midi skirt with a black polo neck jumper.
Here's how you can shop the look:
Satin Finish Skirt - Zara - £29.99
Unless you've been living under a rock in a secluded desert for the past year, you'll be aware that satin midi skirts are everywhere and have proved themselves as an an absolute must-have wardrobe staple. And we LOVE Kelly's yellow version.
Black Ribbed Button Cuff Roll Neck Jumper - New Look - £9.00
Kelly's black jumper is from New Look. Click here to shop.
Can't get enough of Kelly's look? Shop yesterday's outfit here.