Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her checked dress and leather jacket revealed

Get Kelly's Pretty Little Thing dress. Picture: Heart

Find out what Kelly Brook is wearing on Heart today!

Kelly Brook is letting us into her style secrets once again as she gets you home on Heart with JK!

The model and presenter is giving things a country twist today combining checked prints and leather and we are loving it.

Kelly's looking fab in her outfit today on Heart! Picture: Heart

This gorgeous maxi shirt dress with split is from Pretty Little Thing and luckily for us is currently £15 in the sale.

She's paired it with these cute heeled ankle boots from Ego which are also available in black, £35.99.

