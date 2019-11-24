Kym Marsh feared she would LOSE her sight from pet chihuahua clawing her eye

The soap star had an emergency and had to go hospital this week when her puppy was playing and scratched her in the eye.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has revealed she almost lost her eyesight.

The actress, 43, had to go to hospital after her puppy named Rico accidentally clawed her face. It led to what Kym described as a "nightmare hospital dash" as she worried about losing her sight.

"At first, it didn’t really hurt but my eye was stinging and when I looked in the mirror the left side was bright red," she said.

Kim went to the opticians who said there was a small lump on the eye and gave Kym antibiotic drops. However, after using them for a few days, her eye showed no improvement.

"I ended up going to the eye hospital. After sitting in the waiting room for hours and hours I was the last patient to be seen," she said.

"They diagnosed me with a conjunctival cyst and gave me steroid drops but warned me the cyst may never go away, which is scary.

"You take your eyes for granted so it’s really nerve-racking when something like this happens.

"I’ve just got my fingers crossed that the drops will work."