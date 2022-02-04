Lisa Armstrong unveils matching tattoos with boyfriend James Green

Lisa Armstrong shared some gorgeous holiday photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa has taken a big step with her new boyfriend James after two years of dating.

Lisa Armstrong has showed off her new matching tattoos she got with boyfriend James Green.

The make-up artist took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that they both got the word "Amor" - which means love in Italian - inked on their arms.

Sharing a cute snap of the tattoos, Lisa wrote: "#Amor @james_green83 #HappyPlace 🌞🌞🌞💕💕💕".

Her fans rushed to send their well-wishes to the couple, with one writing: "You deserve all the happiness 🙏🏼💖❤️❤️❤️❤️xxxxx".

Amor means 'love' in Italian. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Armstrong

Another added: "This has made me smile youve been through so much smd now found the light you deserve it so much xxx".

"So pleased you are truly happy again😍".

Lisa and James went public with their romance in August 2020, and she has since then posted a number of loved-up snaps of the two of them together.

Most recently, she shared a lovely photo of the two of them at sunset, writing: "💕💕💕 @james_green83 #Happyplace #Goldenhour #Cocktails #Sunset 🌞🌞🌞🤗🤗🤗".

She was once again inundated with supportive comments from her followers, with one writing: "Love to see happiness x #you deserve it x".

Another added: "This is a lovely photo to see! ❤️ xxx".