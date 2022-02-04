Lisa Armstrong unveils matching tattoos with boyfriend James Green

4 February 2022, 10:22

Lisa Armstrong shared some gorgeous holiday photos on Instagram
Lisa Armstrong shared some gorgeous holiday photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa has taken a big step with her new boyfriend James after two years of dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lisa Armstrong has showed off her new matching tattoos she got with boyfriend James Green.

The make-up artist took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that they both got the word "Amor" - which means love in Italian - inked on their arms.

Sharing a cute snap of the tattoos, Lisa wrote: "#Amor @james_green83 #HappyPlace 🌞🌞🌞💕💕💕".

Her fans rushed to send their well-wishes to the couple, with one writing: "You deserve all the happiness 🙏🏼💖❤️❤️❤️❤️xxxxx".

Amor means 'love' in Italian
Amor means 'love' in Italian. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Armstrong

Another added: "This has made me smile youve been through so much smd now found the light you deserve it so much xxx".

"So pleased you are truly happy again😍".

Lisa and James went public with their romance in August 2020, and she has since then posted a number of loved-up snaps of the two of them together.

Most recently, she shared a lovely photo of the two of them at sunset, writing: "💕💕💕 @james_green83 #Happyplace #Goldenhour #Cocktails #Sunset 🌞🌞🌞🤗🤗🤗".

She was once again inundated with supportive comments from her followers, with one writing: "Love to see happiness x #you deserve it x".

Another added: "This is a lovely photo to see! ❤️ xxx".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Snow is heading to the UK this weekend

UK weather: Snow set to fall today as Met Office issues ice warning

News

The Chase viewers were fuming this week

The Chase fans furious after player knocks £8K off team’s prize

TV & Movies

Drivers could be fined under a new law

Drivers parking on pavements face £70 fine under new law

News

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Your Harry Potter book could be worth thousands

Here’s how to tell if your old Harry Potter book is worth over £20,000

Lifestyle

Home-owners have been issued a warning about the dangers of bamboo

Home-owner's warning after neighbour's bamboo plant causes £100,000 worth of damage

Lifestyle

Sarah-Jane Potts is starring in The Teacher

Inside The Teacher star Sarah-Jane Potts' life away from acting

TV & Movies

The Responder has been met with high praise from viewers

The Responder fans brand series 'best show of the year' after finale

TV & Movies

A mum has been slammed for charging parents to come to a birthday party

Mum shocked after she’s asked to pay £25 to attend child's birthday party

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Eddie Boxshall has seemingly hit out at his ex Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits out at split with ‘savage’ post
A mum was awarded £500 from This Morning

Mum left in tears as This Morning's Rochelle and Alison give her £500 to help feed her children

This Morning

Here's when Married at First Sight Australia is back

When will Married at First Sight Australia 2022 air in the UK?

TV & Movies

Kate was seen beaming as she attended the session

Kate Middleton grins as the England rugby team lift her up in the air during training session

Lifestyle

Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan

How many episodes of Pam & Tommy are there and when are they released?

TV & Movies