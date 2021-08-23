Little Mix fans convinced Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given secretly birth

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Instagram

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock given birth? Here's what you need to know about the Little Mix star...

After Perrie Edwards welcomed her first baby over the weekend, Little Mix fans are convinced Leigh-Anne Pinnock has also given birth.

While Perrie revealed the exciting news on Instagram yesterday, it was thought that Leigh-Anne, 29, would have her baby first because she announced her pregnancy a week before her bandmate.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “yo leigh-anne for sure already gave birth to her baby too. which means her baby is also a leo. im living for it.”

Little Mix fans think Leigh-Anne has given birth. Picture: Instagram

Someone else wrote: “But i’m confused, did leigh anne gave birth already or perrie gave birth first??

While a third added: “So does that mean leigh anne gave birth too. omg i love this.”

Leigh-Anne is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Andre Gray, with the pair sharing a pregnancy photoshoot back in May.

They wrote at the time: “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared her dinner on Instagram yesterday. Picture: Instagram

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock given birth?

Leigh-Anne has not confirmed whether she has given birth, but the LM star recently shared a photo which could be a tell-tale sign.

The singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday with a photo of a spicy vegan chilli, alongside a drink and avocado.

Traditionally, spicy food is eaten by mums who want to hurry along their labour.

Meanwhile, Perrie, 28, announced she had given birth on Sunday, with a series of black and white photos of her baby’s hands and feet.

She wrote: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️".

Her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, shared own pictures, writing: "Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21."

Leigh-Anne commented: “I am so proud of you and I love you so much 🥺 what an angel ❤️❤️😍😍.”

Earlier that day it was shared on Liverpool's Twitter account that Alex had pulled out of the football game due to 'personal reasons', which left fans guessing the baby was on its way.

And it’s been a big weekend, as Leigh-Anne’s older sister Sairah also revealed that she had given birth over the weekend to a little boy.

She wrote: “9 months of growing you , a lifetime to love you. Welcome to the world Sevn Santino Pinnock - Roberts.”