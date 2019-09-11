Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité died after accidentally overdosing on drugs cocktail, inquest rules

Louis Tomlinson's sister died in March. Picture: Instagram

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister tragically died at her West London apartment in March this year.

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité died after ‘accidentally overdosing' on OxyCodone, Xanax and cocaine, it’s been revealed.

The younger sibling of the One Direction star passed away suddenly in March at the age of just 18.

While an ambulance rushed to the scene, paramedics were unable to resuscitate her she was pronounced dead inside her London apartment.

Today, Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard she had been using drugs after her mum died in December 2016.

According to The Sun, it was also revealed that popstar Louis, 27, had tried to help her beat her addiction on multiple occasions, even flying her to an Egyptian rehab.

Louis Tomlinson lost his mum and sister in three years. Picture: PA Images

Dr Paul Eulinger said in a statement: “She admitted she didn’t want to give up drugs and she knew it could kill her.”

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe, said of the drugs which tragically killed her: “It was a perfect storm, the OxyCodone, the alpraxolam (Xanax) and cocaine.

“I find no evidence this was a deliberate act to end her life.”

While many of Félicité’s relatives attended the hearing, X Factor judge Louis was not there.

The teenagers death came less than three years after her mum Johannah Deakin died of leukaemia in December 2016, aged 43.

A month after losing his sister, grieving star Louis shared a message with his fans on Twitter.

He wrote in April: "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

A family source previously told The Sun: "Felicite was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family. They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine. She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person.

"It’s a massive loss to the world. She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady."