Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

EXCLUSIVE: Kem joined the This Morning team last year and has said working with Holly and Phil is amazing.

Last month This Morning host Phillip Schofield was forced to defend himself after The Sun claimed there was a "toxic" atmosphere at the ITV Daytime show.

But now former Love Island star Kem Cetinay has denied any ill-feeling backstage and claims Phillip and Holly Willoughby are “unbelievable” to work with.

Speaking to us at Heart.co.uk about his time presenting the showbiz section on the show, he said: “I love Holly and Phil, I knew them quite well before I joined This Morning. I worked with them on Dancing On Ice and they’re unbelievable.

“They’re such professionals anyway they make me feel so comfortable. It was my first proper live show and they’re just really good with me.”

He added: “The way they work and how good they are is just incredible to be that good and come across that natural, they are best friends it’s just unreal.”

Kem - who won Love Island in 2017 - went on to reveal the duo helped him settle into his first role on live TV after coming out of the villa.

He said: “When I started it was quite hard. Things always go wrong live and you obviously have to move with it.

“But when it went wrong for me the first time I literally said on air ‘it’s gone wrong’ and they were like ‘no go with it’. Live is always hard, but luckily Phil and Holly have helped me loads.”

This comes after dad-of-two Phil denied claims he is "difficult" and "utterly untouchable" at ITV.

In an emotional tweet, he said: "The end of another really sad weekend.

"When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

"Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better."

The Sun insider claimed that Phillip has upset several co-stars in the past, including Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford who present Friday's instalment of the show.

They said: “For years, Phillip has been the king of daytime TV, and seen as a bit of a God, utterly untouchable.

“But a few people have had noses put out of joint. Amanda, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, plus other key talent, have been especially vocal.

“Things are increasingly toxic when the cameras stop rolling, and a few ITV people are secretly delighted that things are starting to emerge.”