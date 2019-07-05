Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

5 July 2019, 12:58

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning
Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EXCLUSIVE: Kem joined the This Morning team last year and has said working with Holly and Phil is amazing.

Last month This Morning host Phillip Schofield was forced to defend himself after The Sun claimed there was a "toxic" atmosphere at the ITV Daytime show.

But now former Love Island star Kem Cetinay has denied any ill-feeling backstage and claims Phillip and Holly Willoughby are “unbelievable” to work with.

Speaking to us at Heart.co.uk about his time presenting the showbiz section on the show, he said: “I love Holly and Phil, I knew them quite well before I joined This Morning. I worked with them on Dancing On Ice and they’re unbelievable.

“They’re such professionals anyway they make me feel so comfortable. It was my first proper live show and they’re just really good with me.”

He added: “The way they work and how good they are is just incredible to be that good and come across that natural, they are best friends it’s just unreal.”

Kem - who won Love Island in 2017 - went on to reveal the duo helped him settle into his first role on live TV after coming out of the villa.

Read More: This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

He said: “When I started it was quite hard. Things always go wrong live and you obviously have to move with it.

“But when it went wrong for me the first time I literally said on air ‘it’s gone wrong’ and they were like ‘no go with it’. Live is always hard, but luckily Phil and Holly have helped me loads.”

This comes after dad-of-two Phil denied claims he is "difficult" and "utterly untouchable" at ITV.

In an emotional tweet, he said: "The end of another really sad weekend.

"When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

Read More: Billie Faiers blasts 'RUDE' Phillip Schofield for quizzing her about wedding costs

"Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better."

The Sun insider claimed that Phillip has upset several co-stars in the past, including Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford who present Friday's instalment of the show.

They said: “For years, Phillip has been the king of daytime TV, and seen as a bit of a God, utterly untouchable.

“But a few people have had noses put out of joint. Amanda, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, plus other key talent, have been especially vocal.

“Things are increasingly toxic when the cameras stop rolling, and a few ITV people are secretly delighted that things are starting to emerge.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?
John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Christopher Biggins has shared a sweet photo with Barbara

Barbara Windsor enjoys lunch with old friend Christopher Biggins amid Alzheimer's battle
The Pretty Little liars star is pregnant with her first child

Pregnancy news: When is Shay Mitchell's due date and who is the Pretty Little Liars star's boyfriend?
Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things

How old is Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who is her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and is she dating Romeo Beckham?

Trending on Heart

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order

PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

Fashion

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

TV & Movies

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years

Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

TV & Movies

The teenager shared the hilarious list of rules to Twitter

Mum makes son, 18, hilarious list of rules he has to follow on his trip to Magaluf

Lifestyle

This simple hack will be handy for anyone who doesn't have the right change on them

Hack revealed for unlocking shopping trolley without a £1 coin

Lifestyle

Amy was left heartbroken during last night's show

Amy 'rushed out of the Love Island villa' for therapy after Curtis dumping

TV & Movies