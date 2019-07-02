Billie Faiers blasts 'RUDE' Phillip Schofield for quizzing her about wedding costs

Billie admitted she felt "shocked" when TV host Phillip Schofield questioned her about money. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The reality star admits she was furious after This Morning's Phillip tried to confirm the price of her Maldives nuptials live on TV.

Billie Faiers has branded Phillip Schofield as "rude" after he quizzed her about the cost of her glamorous Maldives wedding live on This Morning.

The reality star, 29, admitted she was left "shocked" when the breakfast presenter interrogated her and sister Sam back in March about price of accommodation for the nuptials.

Claiming the mother-of-two and her now husband Greg Shepherd had paid a whopping £229,000 to house their family and friends on the tropical island, Billie slammed Phil for even touching on the topic.

At the time of the interview, Phillip said: "We had a look, if you were to stay there from next Saturday 6 April, it would be £655 a night, that's £4588 for a week with a superior beach villa, the whole week for 100 guests? £229,000 so you must have got a deal there."

"It wasn’t quite that," replied The Mummy Diaries star.

"So they did you a deal?" asked Phillip.

Billie responded: "No because there was a large group of us, we had the beach houses but they split them in two, so we had two families in one beach house which helped us out with the rooms."

When asked about the TV encounter by OK! Magazine, Billie explained: "I was in shock.". Picture: ITV

When asked about the TV encounter by OK! Magazine, Billie, who previously outraged viewers for considering spending £30,000 on wedding flowers, admitted: "I was in shock.

"Prior to our appearance, I’d been very clear that I don’t talk about money. It’s rude and it’s nobody’s business but ours."

Fuming about the fact that Phillip, who has recently come under fire for his bitter row with Amanda Holden, had questioned her family's finances, she added: "They were trying to insinuate that we got the wedding for free, which is so far from the truth.

"We saved for our wedding for years.'

Greg chimed in and joked: "We should ask Phillip Schofield how much he earns!"

Despite the uncomfortable interview and reports her big day tarnished other holidaymakers' expensive Maldives trips with 'yobbish behavoiur', Billie insisted her big day was an incredible experience from beginning to end.

She said of wedding at the time: "Other than the days that Nelly and Arthur were born, it was the best day of my life."