Maya Jama’s ex-fiancé Ben Simmons ‘demanding £800,000 engagement ring back’

23 January 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 23 January 2023, 11:37

Maya Jama's ex-boyfriend has asked for a ring back
Maya Jama's ex-boyfriend has asked for a ring back. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Love Island’s Maya Jama has been hit with legal demand for a $1million diamond ring from ex-fiancé Ben Simmons.

Maya Jama has reportedly been sent a legal letter asking to return her £800,000 engagement ring from her ex-fiancé Ben Simmons.

The Love Island host got engaged to basketball star Ben back in December 2021 at his £3.7million mansion in New Jersey after a seven-month relationship.

But the pair split last year after the long distance became too much for their romance.

Now, a year later, athlete Ben wants his ring back and is said to be taking legal action to get it.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons split in 2021
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons split in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Maya was shocked as she had no idea Ben wanted the expensive jewellery back.

A source told the publication: “Given Ben has never, until now, asked for the ring back, you can appreciate the letter came somewhat as a surprise to Maya.

“Ben was really shocked when she left and didn’t give him the ring back.

“It cost around $1million and they were engaged less than a year.”

Maya Jama has been pictured wearing the engagement ring
Maya Jama has been pictured wearing the engagement ring. Picture: Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports this was the first time Maya had been told he wanted it back and she has never refused to return it.

“Maya is making arrangements to return the ring to Ben and wishes him all the best,” and insider said.

Ben plays for the Brooklyn Nets and first began dating in May 2021 before the pair made it official two months later.

They were first pictured kissing at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in July 2021 before they then enjoyed a long-distance relationship, travelling back and forth from the UK to America.

Maya Jama is the new Love Island 2023 host
Maya Jama is the new Love Island 2023 host. Picture: ITV

After reports they broke up in August 2022, Maya confirmed the news when speaking to The Times in January 2023.

"I’m really, really single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month.. but it’s nice,” she said.

Before this, Maya was dating rapper Stormzy, with the pair going through a high profile split in 2019.

