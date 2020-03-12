Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan shows off dramatic weight loss

Lucy Spraggan showed off her dramatic transformation on social media. Picture: PA/ITV/Instagram

Lucy Spraggan has showed off her weight loss on Instagram - revealing that she's dropped three dress sizes.

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has showed off her dramatic weight loss, posting a photo of her dressed in her old trousers and pulling out the waistband.

The singer, 28 - who has been working out in the gym over the last 11 months - was forced to hit back at vile trolls who criticised her for wearing a suit.

Lucy Spraggan posed in her old trousers to show off her transformation. Picture: Twitter

One commenter wrote: "You dress like a 50yrs old lawyer whos due in court.. you're only young but your new dress sense is terrible, you've done so well getting yourself healthy but why change what you wear, you've changed to much of yourself.

"Surely your old taste in clothing was more real?!"

And Lucy, who shot to fame in the 2012 series of The X Factor, responded: "You think I wear bespoke suits every day? Even if I did, why the fuck would it have anything to do with you? I’ve been working with King and Allen since I was a porker, love.

Lucy Spraggan has been hitting the gym for the past 11 months. Picture: Instagram

"I have no idea why losing weight has encouraged people to make open comments about me."

Stop it."

She also reposted the tweet on her Instagram, telling her followers: "Believe it or not, losing a few stone and wearing a bespoke suit (which I’ve been into for nearly 4 years) doesn’t make me a whole other person. (I wear tracksuits 99% of the time anyway 😂).

"Everybody evolves, some people devolve, but the fact is we are always changing. And that is fine, that is natural.

"Right now I am the best version of myself I’ve ever been and I’m working incredibly hard to keep that going."

Lucy appeared on Lorraine last year to speak about her weight loss efforts, revealing that she'd given up the 'three Bs' - beer, bread and biscuits.

She said: “The three B's… I had to knock them on the head. I had been in a bad place for a long time, I've been very open about that... I looked at pictures before and physically I was in a bad place."

