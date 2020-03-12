Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan shows off dramatic weight loss
12 March 2020, 10:56
Lucy Spraggan has showed off her weight loss on Instagram - revealing that she's dropped three dress sizes.
Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has showed off her dramatic weight loss, posting a photo of her dressed in her old trousers and pulling out the waistband.
The singer, 28 - who has been working out in the gym over the last 11 months - was forced to hit back at vile trolls who criticised her for wearing a suit.
One commenter wrote: "You dress like a 50yrs old lawyer whos due in court.. you're only young but your new dress sense is terrible, you've done so well getting yourself healthy but why change what you wear, you've changed to much of yourself.
"Surely your old taste in clothing was more real?!"
And Lucy, who shot to fame in the 2012 series of The X Factor, responded: "You think I wear bespoke suits every day? Even if I did, why the fuck would it have anything to do with you? I’ve been working with King and Allen since I was a porker, love.
"I have no idea why losing weight has encouraged people to make open comments about me."
Stop it."
She also reposted the tweet on her Instagram, telling her followers: "Believe it or not, losing a few stone and wearing a bespoke suit (which I’ve been into for nearly 4 years) doesn’t make me a whole other person. (I wear tracksuits 99% of the time anyway 😂).
I may delete this (heads up, i’m writing angry lol) but I just wanted to put a few things out there to clear things up for some people out there in this fine world. Woke up to this on Twitter this morning, probably shouldn’t annoy me as much as it has but I am absolutely SICK TO DEATH of people making comments about my body or appearance and thinking that a COMPLETE stranger’s opinion on how I look or what they think is best for my ENTIRE PERSONALITY is valid or relevant to me? I’m aware that social media is a platform for chucking opinions around and I’m down with that, I’ve had my fair share of shit on here, but this stuff isn’t supposed to be malicious. This is what weirds me out so hard. This stuff is supposed to be some kind of thoughtful message. When people write and send these messages they’re thinking ‘this is productive, I’m helping’. But they are not. Believe it or not, losing a few stone and wearing a bespoke suit (which I’ve been into for nearly 4 years 🙄) doesn’t make me a whole other person. (I wear tracksuits 99% of the time anyway 😂). Everybody evolves, some people devolve, but the fact is we are always changing. And that is fine, that is natural. Right now I am the best version of myself I’ve ever been and I’m working incredibly hard to keep that going. The amount of messages I get telling me I’m not ‘real’ anymore is so frustrating - and honestly that is a projection of the person who sends the message. I was depressed, I was down, I was a bit fat and maybe I made them feel like it was ok to be the same (which it is). But since then I have evolved, and it is not for those people to try to claw me back into the dark/down places so they can watch me struggle and feel more comforted. ‘Real’. What the fuck does that even mean? Why the fuck is anyone commenting on what someone else looks like in 2020? Who gives you the right to judge anyyyyyyyone? Wait for the new album and tear that apart if you want, that is after-all what I actually do, THAT is my job, that’s what I’m good at. That’s there for the taking, have as many opinions on that as you want. Bored of being ripped apart by people whose intentions are supposedly ‘good’. 😎
"Everybody evolves, some people devolve, but the fact is we are always changing. And that is fine, that is natural.
"Right now I am the best version of myself I’ve ever been and I’m working incredibly hard to keep that going."
Lucy appeared on Lorraine last year to speak about her weight loss efforts, revealing that she'd given up the 'three Bs' - beer, bread and biscuits.
She said: “The three B's… I had to knock them on the head. I had been in a bad place for a long time, I've been very open about that... I looked at pictures before and physically I was in a bad place."
