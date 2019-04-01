Malin Andersson sickened by troll who set up Instagram pretending to be her dead daughter

1 April 2019, 11:00

Malin Andersson has urged fans to report the vile account
Malin Andersson has urged fans to report the vile account. Picture: Instagram

Malin's baby Consy tragically died last year after being born premature

A sick troll has set up a fake Instagram page pretending to be Malin Andersson's baby, who sadly died last year one month after being born seven weeks premature.

Malin, 26, who appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island, posted a screengrab of the fake account to her Instagram stories, urging fans to report the page.

Read more: Simon Thomas reduces fans to tears with Mother's Day tribute to tragic wife

The vile bio reads: "Miss me grandma x I'm baby consy my mother is @missmalinsara x Sidney / Jack consy are dead alive."

Malin has slammed the vile fake account
Malin has slammed the vile fake account. Picture: Instagram

Malin wrote alongside it: "WTF this is sick????? Please report. What the actual hell."

This came just days after she revealed that she'd been left 'dying inside' ahead of Mother's Day, which came after she'd lost her mum, who died of cancer, and baby within a year.

In an open letter to OK! magazine, she wrote: "I always seem to laugh when I hide my emotions. Me laughing really means I'm dying inside.

"And as I process the question of how I'm celebrating Mother's day, I also ask myself if I was ever a mother myself.

Read more: Love Island’s Malin Andersson rushed to hospital just days after baby’s funeral

"Just like me, I know there are other mothers who will be facing darkness on Mothering Sunday. Women are out there feeling alone. I salute anyone that has lost their mother, or daughter.

"The strength you need to overcome such trauma is tremendous. You need every bit of bone in you to survive the grief and heartache."

Malin informed fans that Consy had died on Instagram back in January.

Sharing a photo of the baby, she wrote alongside it: “Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her.

“Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

”She continued: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19.”

