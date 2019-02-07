Friends star Matthew Perry reveals he's been kicked out of therapy

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in Friends. Picture: Getty

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in hit US sitcom Friends, has opened up about being kicked out of therapy

Friends star Matthew Perry has sparked concern on Twitter after posting that he was kicked out of therapy.

Taking to the social media platform yesterday, he wrote: "I got kicked out of therapy today."

While it isn't clear what the circumstances of his tweet are, fans and well-wishers were quick to reply with their support for the Friends star.

I got kicked out of therapy today. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 6, 2019

One wrote: "I don’t know what is going on, but I hope you are alright and have people to support you."

Another added: "Please feel better I hope you’re okay. You deserve love and happiness. You made me laugh when I was having rough times and always got me through it.

"You’re a brilliant, talented man and some day I believe you’ll see light in life. Addiction and depression will not rule you."

A third wrote: "hope you’re okay. thank you for checking in <3"

Matthew starred in US sitcom Friends from 1992 until its final episode in 2004.

He previously opened up about his substance abuse problems while he filmed the show, and has claimed that he doesn't remember three years of it.

Matthew Perry starred as Chandler Bing in Friends from 1992 until 2004. Picture: Warner Bros

Speaking to ABC news a few years ago, he said: "Mostly it was drinking, you know, and opiates.

"I think I was pretty good at hiding it, you know, but, you know, eventually people were aware.

Matthew briefly entered rehab in 1997, and again in 2001 to treat his substance abuse issues.

He subsequently admitted that he struggles to look at photos of himself during those days, saying: "I honestly recoil. It’s scary to look at that. I was a sick guy."

