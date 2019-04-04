This is why Meghan Markle 'won't pose on the Lindo Wing steps' after the birth of her baby

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a private birth. Picture: Getty

It is reported that Meghan will shun the traditional Lindo Wing photo call because of her feminist beliefs

Meghan Markle will not pose for photos after the birth of her baby like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did, it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first baby any day now, has also reportedly opted not to give birth in the traditional Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, choosing a hospital closer to her Windsor home instead.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly planning to welcome their baby in a hospital close to their Windsor home. Picture: Getty

Speaking on her On Heir podcast, Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews was asked whether Meghan is planning on 'on the steps moment'.

She replied: “At the moment, we understand that she isn't, she doesn't want to do that, isn't going to do that.

“Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world."

It was previously reported by The Sun that Meghan will also shun The Lindo Wing, breaking a four-decade royal tradition.

Posing for photos outside the Lindo Wing is a royal tradition. Picture: Getty

A source said: “The talk of all the senior clinicians there is that Meghan doesn’t want to copy what Kate did.

“Harry and Meghan realise there is intense public interest but this baby is not a direct heir to the throne and they want the birth to be as private as possible.

“Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency Caesarean and doesn’t want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later.

“Like any anxious first-time mum, she’s worried about the birth itself."