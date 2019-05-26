Mel B secretly flew 'booty call' Peter Andre to hotels for sex during romance

Mel B was quizzed about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Peter Andre on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. Picture: ITV/Instagram

The Spice Girl was grilled about her relationship with former flame and Mysterious Girl singer Pete on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Mel B has opened up about her romance with ex Peter Andre, revealing that she secretly flew the pop star to hotels all over the world for sex during their romance.

The Spice Girl, who is currently on tour with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, spilled the beans on Piers Morgan's Life Stories after the journalist quizzed her about the fling.

The 43-year-old revealed the truth about her relationship with the Mysterious Girl singer as Piers probed: "Peter Andre was your long time booty call..."

Mel, who remains good friends with the father-of-four, blasted the Good Morning Britain host’s description of Pete and replied: “Please don't say it like that, he's a really nice guy and he's got a really nice family.”

Defending his actions, Piers explained that he only referred to the pop star that way because it’s the same way that Mel has described him in the past.

Speaking last year, Scary Spice said: "He was my booty call – a fantastic lover.

"And he was so polite. He’d ask before he kissed me!"

Mel confessed that despite dating for nine months back in the 1996, her band mates weren’t quite sure what was going on between them.

She said: “The Spice Girls didn't know he was my booty call so I had to explain it to them that all this time in different hotels I would fly him in and fly him back out!"

The tell-all chat moved on to another of Mel’s reported romances as Piers grilled her about her rumoured fling with Hollywood star Zac Efron.

After a period of silence, the TV host said “no denial”, to which Mel replied: “But no comment,” leaving viewers guessing about whether or not the whispers were true.

The pair allegedly met via an exclusive dating app and sent flirty messages to each other.

A insider at the time told The Sun: “He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together.

“It wasn’t exactly a meeting of minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there."

The mother-of-three also caused controversy when she revealed to Piers that she and band mate Geri Horner had enjoyed a steamy romp during the band’s heyday – however Geri denied the claims.