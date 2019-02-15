Myleene Klass announces she's PREGNANT with her third child

Myleene Klass is pregnant with her third baby. Picture: Getty

Myleene and boyfriend Simon Motson are expecting their first baby together

Myleene Klass, 40, has announced she's expecting a baby in an adorable Valentine's Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of her bump, she posted a heart emoji - and fans were quick to offer their congratulations.

One wrote: "Wooohoooo!! Wonderful news!!!!!! Congratulations to you and Simon!!"

Another added: "Huge congrats!!!! A mazing news xxx"

And a third wrote: "Wow. Huge congratulations".

Myleene already has two children from a previous relationship, but this will be her first with PR boyfriend Simon Motson.

She is mother to Ava, 11, and Hero, seven, with ex-husband Graham Quinn, and Simon has a son and daughter from his previous marriage.

Myleene and Graham separated in 2012 and divorced in 2013.

Opening up about their split to Women magazine, Myleene said: "I thought I'd never smile or trust anyone ever again".

She also opened up about her new romance with Simon to Fabulous magazine earlier this month, saying: "How awful that I could have gone through my life and not met him. Imagine never getting why people write those crazy love songs or do crazy things.

"I get it now as a grown-up, and it’s a lovely, lovely thing. To feel like this is a whole other level, and it’s quite incredible. I’m just very happy. About time, eh?"

