Paloma Faith announces pregnancy as she opens up about IVF struggle

Paloma Faith is pregnant with her second child. Picture: PA/Twitter

By Polly Foreman

Paloma Faith took to social media to announce she's expecting her second child.

Paloma Faith has announced that she's pregnant, and took to Twitter to share the news and open up about her fertility struggles.

The singer, 39, posted a statement reading: "It is with extreme pleasure I announce I am pregnant. I am going to be releasing new music at this time and wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes!

"I love my job and can’t wait for you all to hear my 5th album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year).

"I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby.

"This child is so wanted, it's my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here.

"I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression.

"Being a mother is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won't 'glow'! I intend to be very real about this with you all!

"To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously s***ing themselves, let's do this".

Paloma and Leyman welcomed their first child in 2016. Picture: Getty

This will be Paloma and boyfriend Leyman Lahcine's second child - they welcomed their first in December 2016.

Paloma previously opened up about wishing she'd had a baby aged 28, saying: "I think I left it too late. I just think 28 is perfect because you’ve had enough of your twenties, you’re not past it.

"Once you’ve had it and your recovery time is like a year, you’re still in your twenties and you can start rocking out and going at it career-wise at 29."

