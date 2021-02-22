Paloma Faith gives birth to baby girl as she shares photos after C-section

Paloma Faith has welcomed her baby girl via C-section. Picture: Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Paloma Faith has shared photos after welcoming her second child via C-section.

Congratulations are in order, because Paloma Faith has welcomed a baby girl via C-section with partner Leyman Lahcine.

The 39-year-old singer shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, posting two adorable photos straight after the birth.

One photo sees her lying in the operating theatre, while another black and white snap shows her newborn baby’s tiny feet.

Alongside the pictures, she told her followers: "Pregnancy diary: Well I’m not pregnant anymore!

"I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me.

Pregnancy diary



"It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me on them every few hours but I am of course elated!"

Continuing in a string of Tweets, she wrote: "This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).

"I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard!

"I don’t know if I wana put myself through that this time..... but I’m trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire. Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!"

Paloma Faith and her partner Leyman Lahcine. Picture: Getty Images

And friends and fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Awww congratulations. C-section is such a strain to the body. Rest rest rest !! Well as much as you can with a newborn.”

Another said: “Congratulations on the birth of your little one xxxx. It's not the end of the world if you choose to bottle feed, all that matters is you're all well xxxx Enjoy the baby bubble.”

While a third added: “Gorgeous news, enjoy every minute of your baby bubble. That’s one lucky little diva right there in the making. Do what’s right for you - no one else. You’ll know the right path, follow your heart.”

Paloma already shares three-year-old daughter together with partner Leyman.

She revealed she was pregnant with her second child back in September after six rounds of IVF.

Taking to Twitter at the time, she said: "This child is so wanted, it's my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here."

She added: "I had a very traumatic first birth and I also am prone to post partum depression.

"Being a mother is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won't 'glow'!"

