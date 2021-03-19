Patsy Palmer hits back at trolls who told her to 'get over herself' after storming off interview

Patsy Palmer has responded to trolls telling her to 'get over herself'. Picture: Instagram/Patsy Palmer/ ITV

By Alice Dear

Patsy Palmer has spoken out about her explosive interview on Good Morning Britain, which ended with her hanging up on Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd.

Patsy Palmer, 48, has hit back at trolls who told her to 'get over herself' following her storm out of an interview with Good Morning Britain.

Earlier this week, the former EastEnders actress hung up on hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd after taking offence to the show's tagline for the interview, which read 'addict to wellness guru'.

Now, Patsy has spoken out to explain what happened, and to hit back at trolls leaving nasty messages.

READ MORE: Patsy Palmer speaks out after storming off Good Morning Britain over 'addict' tagline

In a post now deleted from her Instagram, Patsy wrote: "My apologies to anyone that wants to hear good news as I have great faith that considering what is going on in the world right now there are still some people that do.

"I keep seeing people saying 'get over yourself', I have gotten over my old self years ago and no longer wish to discuss it when I only have five minutes' air time."

Patsy Palmer responded the critics in an Instagram post that has now been deleted. Picture: Instagram/Patsy Palmer

The actress – who now lives out in Malibu – continued: "I have been a people pleaser my whole life. "I'm not a journalist so I don't want to report on other people's lives on TV. I never have and never will, let's leave that up to the journalists.

"You might see a lot of things in the tabloids that you think I say but I don't.

"I am not going to waste those precious five minutes talking about things that are 20 years old or about Megan and Harry. If I post things on social media in reaction to a TV show or an article I've read about something that's my platform.

"Then the media take it and make it a story again and again. I usually ignore it but no more.

"I have always been very open and honest at certain times in my life as many people are forced to be in the public eye otherwise the media will destroy them with twisted versions of truth that, as you can see go on for years and years until many people take their own lives."

Patsy Palmer was furious when Good Morning Britain used the tagline 'addict to wellness guru'. Picture: ITV

The lengthy post went on: "I was supposed to be on there to talk about my new business that I have created that couldn't be more opposite to that headline. For all of the trolls and haters on here judging me. GO F*** YOURSELVES.

"I've worked hard on myself to remove negativity from my life and the live of my children so if anyone has a problem with that you need to go at take a look at your lives and wonder what drives you to jump on here to attack me for standing my ground.

"If you are parents doing that then shame on you. I hope you find some joy amidst all the madness."

Patsy Palmer told Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd she wouldn't talk to them. Picture: ITV

The explosive interview took place on Wednesday, where Patsy called in from Malibu to talk about her new business.

However, the interview turned sour after the star told hosts Ben and Susanna she 'didn't want to speak to them'.

Patsy decided she didn't want to continue the interview after taking offence over the description on the bottom of the screen which read: 'Addict to wellness guru'.

Patsy Palmer had previously posted this message on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/Patsy Palmer

After spotting the words, Patsy told Susanna and Ben: "You know what? I don't even want to do this interview, because I don't even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen."

She told them: "I'm just going to switch off – do a real Piers Morgan – and just say it is not OK to have 'addict to wellness guru' on the bottom of the screen."

When Susanna apologised, she replied: "My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about by me many many years ago and it is over."

Patsy said she had 'worked hard' on herself to 'remove negativity' from her life. Picture: Instagram/Patsy Palmer

Ben also apologised to the star, who now lives out in Malibu, saying: "It wasn't our intention to upset you".

However, Patsy had already hung up by then.

Later on in the show, still shocked about the outcome of the chat, Ben told viewers: "Our intention was never to upset Patsy Palmer, we were very keen to talk to her."

READ NOW: How much is Patsy Palmer worth?