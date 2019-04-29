Peter Andre shares first ever picture of daughter Amelia with wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter has shared a photo of daughter Amelia to Instagram. Picture: Getty

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh have until now opted not to share photos of their two children to Instagram

Peter Andre has shared an adorable photo of his daughter Amelia with wife Emily MacDonagh, 29, on their wedding day - the first time he has shown her face on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Peter, 46, posted the adorable snap alongside the caption: "Often I get reminded how lucky I am. This is true. Love you Amelia and Emily in this pic".

Fans were quick to voice their excitement about the snap, with one writing: "Awww, so lovely to see Amelia. I get why you keep them away from the limelight but it’s lovely to see her wee face too".

Another added: "Gorgeous family xx inspirational to many xx".

A third said: "Absolutely stunning - perfect family."

Peter and Emily got married in July 2015 after a three year relationship.

They are parents to Amelia, 5, and Theo, 2.

Peter recently paid tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing: "For the first time in 45 years things are looking incredible for me here in America and I'm so grateful. Through it all, you Emily are my rock and I love you. I'm putting it on here so everyone knows what a legend you are. Behind every man…"

Emily recently teased plans for baby number three, telling OK! magazine: "Pete recently said that we'd been chatting about another baby.

"I'd say never say never when it comes to a third child, but it's 100 per cent not happening at the moment as now is not the right time... I'm really busy and I'm focusing on my career.

"Pete also said he doesn't want to be changing nappies when he's 50, but that still gives us a couple of years!

"In a couple of years, Theo will be going to school so maybe we will then."