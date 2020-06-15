Peter Andre says he's friends with ex Katie Price as they reconnect for Junior's 15th birthday

Peter Andre reached out to Katie Price on Junior's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre had the sweet interaction with a fan on his ex-wife Katie Price's Instagram page.

Peter Andre has said that he and Katie Price are still 'friends' as he reconnected with his ex-wife for their son Junior's 14th birthday.

After Katie shared a photo of her and Junior and saying she and his dad had 'done a good job' raising their son, Peter replied with the sweet comment.

Katie wrote: "Happy 15th birthday to my mini me in many ways and so proud of the young man he is turning out to be his dad and me have done a good job 😂 excited for today when he comes home for a surprise ❤️❤️".

Peter then commented: "He’s a good boy. I’m so so proud."

A fan then replied: "This is lovely commenting on each others status - lovely to see ❤️", to which Peter said: "We’re friends and she’s mummy so of course."

Peter also paid tribute to their son on his birthday, writing: "Son, words cannot explain how much love there is for you. I am proud of you for the kind, loving, funny, caring son you are.

"You are my son, yes but I also have a best friend in you. I know you’re gonna say I’m wet BUT, accept the fact that we all love you so much. Especially me 😂.

"HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY. I have some great surprises this morning so when you finally get your a#%#e out of bed you’ll see."

Katie and Peter met in 2004 while appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. They got married in 2005, when Junior was three months old, but filed for divorce four years later.

